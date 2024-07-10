Today at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris, France, Samsung announced the newest product generations within the Galaxy portfolio: Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, Galaxy Buds3. Additionally, Samsung announced two new products, coming soon to the U.S.: Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring.

Available for preorder now, the new Galaxy Z series features Samsung’s Galaxy AI in its foldable form factor. Tools such as Note Assist and Live Translate will assist users to stay productive, while letting users’ creativity flourish with Instant Slow-Mo and Photo Assist – a next-level camera and photo editing experience.

These features are packed into the most durable foldable design yet, powered by the most advanced Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

These devices, and all Samsung Galaxy phones, can be paired with the new Galaxy Buds3 series, Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro, offering a comfortable and secure design with premium audio and the latest hands-free features like Voice Command. They also feature a next-level listening mode Interpreter. Here’s the rest of the press release, plus preorder offers.

New Galaxy Foldables Announced At Unpacked

Today, Samsung also introduced various next-level wellness devices: Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7. Powered with Galaxy AI and the most innovative health technology yet, these devices are ready to assist users through their wellness journey by providing key features such as an insightful Sleep Analysis, easy-to-read Energy Score metrics and helpful Wellness Tips. With the long-awaited Galaxy Ring, users can get comprehensive wellness support around the clock in a compact and comfortable form-factor.

Galaxy Z Fold6

Boosted by Galaxy AI: In addition to available Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Circle to Search, Galaxy Z Fold6 users can also take advantage of S Pen shortcuts such as Smart Select and Sketch to image features.

Equipped with a 7.6-inch display with a higher brightness of up to 2,600 nits with Ray Tracing support, users can go from viewing their favorite content to immersing themselves into the latest game with an unparalleled viewing experience.

Starting at $1,899.99 with storage capacity option of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy. Craft Black and Purity White will also be exclusively available at Samsung.com.

Galaxy Z Flip6

Enhanced FlexWindow: Convenient features, such as Suggested replies, were added to the ever-expanding capabilities of the 3.4-inch outside display. Users can now get an in-depth look into their Samsung Health metrics without flipping the phone open.

FlexCam just got better with the help of a new 50MP wide sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Galaxy AI's Auto Zoom can also assist users to take the best photo by automatically zooming in and out before making adjustments.

Starting at $1,099.99 with storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB the Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultra is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint. Additionally, Samsung.com will hold exclusive colors: Craft Black, Purity White and Peach.

Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7

Premium and Durable Design: The first Galaxy Watch Ultra features a brand new cushion design and is finished with a titanium frame. The Watch Ultra was built with outdoor durability in mind – supplying users with a safety Emergency Siren, automatic Night Mode, and up to 100 hours when using the Power Saving feature.

Powered with Galaxy AI and the most innovative sensors, the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch Ultra are packed with wellness tools such as Energy Score, to give users a holistic view of their health.

Starting at $649.99, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver. The Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes – the Small will be available in Green and Cream and Large will be available in Green and Silver for $299.99.

Galaxy Ring

Powerful Technology: Offering 24/7 insights, the Galaxy Ring is supplied with Samsung Health’s platform, a comprehensive Sleep Score analysis, and when enabled with Galaxy AI, an Energy Score and Wellness Tips assist you along your wellness journey.

Available in a comfortable, lightweight ring, the Galaxy Ring offers up to 7 days of battery life, finished with a long-wearing Titanium Grade 5 frame.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in sizes 5 – 13, in a choice of Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold, starting at $399.99.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Galaxy Buds3

Intelligent Upgrades: Paired with Galaxy AI, Interpreter in Listening Mode is optimized to translate directly into the users’ ears for seamless translation and Voice Command allows users to take control of their Buds while staying hands-free.

Enjoy a new bladed design with a choice of the Buds3 Pro's Canal Type to take you into the immersive sound or the Buds3 Open Type fit for all-day wearability.

The Buds3 series will be available in Silver and White. The Buds3 Pro starts at $249.99 and the Buds3 starts at $179.99.

Galaxy Foldables Preorder Deals

Samsung Preorder Deals

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Up to $1,000 off for Galaxy Z Flip6 or up to $1,200 for Galaxy Z Fold6 with an eligible trade-in

A free storage upgrade – from 256 GB to 512 GB

12 months of Samsung Care+ when preordering a carrier version – only on Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7

A free additional watch band, varying by model

Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3

A free Black Clip Case

Bundles

Receive 25% off two items when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with a new Galaxy Watch AND Buds3 series

Receive 20% off one item when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with a new Galaxy Watch OR Buds3 series

Receive 10% off when preordering a Galaxy Watch and Buds3 series

Carrier Preorder Offers

Charter

Up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Flip6 with eligible trade-in

AT&T

Receive a free Galaxy Z Fold6 or up to $1,100 off with eligible Galaxy phone trade-in

Galaxy Z Flip6 is “on them” with eligible trade-in with Next Up

Free storage upgrade

Bundle: Get a Galaxy Tablet and Watch for $0.99/mo each with a purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6

Verizon

Receive up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with any Samsung smartphone trade-in with Ultimate Unlimited or select Business Unlimited plans

Free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB

Receive a free Galaxy Watch7 with a purchase of any 5G Android phones with an eligible smartwatch trade-in

Get 20% off Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 cases and screen protectors

Get 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers

T-Mobile

Free Samsung Galaxy Flip6 or up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device in on Go5G Plus, Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next.

Add a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge and receive a Galaxy Z Flip6 for $100 or up to $1,000 off a Galaxy Z Fold6

Free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB

Receive a free Galaxy Watch7 (40mm or 44mm) or up to $380 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra when adding a qualifying watch line

BOGO: Receive any Galaxy Watch for free (up to $350 value) with a purchase of a Galaxy Watch of equal of greater value and adding a qualifying watch line.

Bundle: Receive 25% off with a purchase of a case, screen protector and charger, and Samsung Galaxy Buds

