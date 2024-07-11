New on Netflix July 12-18: “Exploding Kittens” burst onto the small screen

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix July 12 to 18th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix July 12 to 18th list which is headlined by the animated debut of Exploding Kittens, based on the popular card game.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

The Case of the Golden Idol: Dive into the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed heirloom. Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve a series of grisly murders.

Cozy Grove Camp Spirit: Help ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved role-playing game where kindness rules and new friends, crafts and mysteries await.

Hearts: Play your hand carefully in this quintessential card game to avoid taking any tricks that include hearts — or collect them all to shoot the moon!

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match: Create your dream character, date anyone who catches your eye, and find love — or break hearts — in this game based on the hit Netflix reality show

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in July but not necessarily this week in the Netflix July 12 to 18th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

LALIGA: All Access (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.

And now for the Netflix July 12 to 18th list:

July 12

Blame the Game (NETFLIX FILM): Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia’s ex raises the stakes for everyone.

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who’ll teach him to face his fears. Exploding Kittens (NETFLIX SERIES): Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He’s trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat’s next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone’s laptop.

July 14

Slender Man 🇨🇦

X 🇨🇦

July 15

Midnight Sun 🇺🇸

Trolls Band Together 🇺🇸

Wonderoos (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!

July 16

The Boy Next Door 🇺🇸

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (NETFLIX COMEDY): Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.

Fifty Shades Freed 🇺🇸

Homicide: Los Angeles (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

July 17

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.

July 18

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Master of the House (NETFLIX SERIES): A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.

And there you have the New on Netflix July 12 to 18th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

