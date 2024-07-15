Business laptops and portables have often been an overlooked part of tech. These poor souls generally get the last crumbs of food at the table, if they’re even invited to the table. The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable finally changes my view of this segment, though, with a beautiful and bright display and a portable and light form factor.

One of my biggest problems with the business portables and laptops has always been a lack of attention to the display. For the most part, this segment has always had displays that were not very bright and not very vivid. The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable changes that. Let’s jump into the full review of this business portable and see why I like it so much.

The Quick Take

I’ve had a mostly lukewarm relationship with Windows detachable PCs. I’ve always wanted to really love them but they always disappointed me in one significant way, the display.

But the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable finally fixed that, for me. The display is bright, very bright, and that is a massive dealmaker in my book. Having the ability to use this device, effectively, in bright areas and outdoors is essential. Not to mention this is a 3K display with great colors, whites, and blacks.

Add the portability factor into it and this is a significant competitor for any business person who needs a tablet sized laptop. It does everything a business person requires and even throws in a bit of performance for some relaxing content consumption on the side. Overall, business users looking for a fantastic detachable, should let their IT department know they want them to consider the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable.

Specifications

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable sent to me has the following features and specifications:

Processor: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 164U (12 MB cache, 12 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.8 GHz Turbo)

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 164U (12 MB cache, 12 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.8 GHz Turbo) Operating System: Windows 11 Pro, English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish

Windows 11 Pro, English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Spanish Graphics Card: Integrated Intel Graphics, U7-164U processor with 32GB memory and Wi-Fi 7

Integrated Intel Graphics, U7-164U processor with 32GB memory and Wi-Fi 7 Display: 13″ 3K (2880×1920) IPS Touch Anti-Reflect, Anti-Smudge, CGG Victus, LBL, Active Pen Support

13″ 3K (2880×1920) IPS Touch Anti-Reflect, Anti-Smudge, CGG Victus, LBL, Active Pen Support Memory: 32GB LPDDR5x 6400 MT/s dual-channel (onboard)

32GB LPDDR5x 6400 MT/s dual-channel (onboard) Storage: 512 GB, M.2 2230, TLC PCIe Gen 4 NVMe, SSD

512 GB, M.2 2230, TLC PCIe Gen 4 NVMe, SSD Microsoft Office: Activate Your Microsoft 365 For A 30-Day Trial

Activate Your Microsoft 365 For A 30-Day Trial Home and Small Business Security Solutions: No antivirus software

No antivirus software Protect your purchase: Basic Onsite Service after remote diagnosis with Hardware-Only Support, 36 Month(s)

Basic Onsite Service after remote diagnosis with Hardware-Only Support, 36 Month(s) Extended Service Available: Basic Onsite Service after remote diagnosis with Hardware-Only Support, 36 Month(s)

Basic Onsite Service after remote diagnosis with Hardware-Only Support, 36 Month(s) Keyboard: Keyboard Not Included, but you can purchase

Keyboard Not Included, but you can purchase Ports: 2 Thunderbolt™ 4 (40 Gbps) ports with DisplayPort™ Alt Mode/USB Type-C/USB4/Power Delivery 3.0 1 Universal Audio port

Slots: 1 Wedge-shaped lock slot 1 Nano-SIM card slot (optional) 1 Smart card reader slot (optional)

Dimensions & Weight: Depth: 8.19 in. (208.00 mm) Width: 11.53 in. (292.94 mm) Minimum Height: 0.35 in. (8.90 mm) Starting weight: 1.76 lb (0.79 kg)

Touchpad: Precision Collaboration Clickpad with multitouch gesture support

Precision Collaboration Clickpad with multitouch gesture support Camera: World facing camera, 2448p (4:3) at 30 fps 4K RGB camera User-facing camera, 1440p at 30 fps or higher HDR RGB-IR camera, 8 megapixels

Audio and Speakers: 2-channel High-Definition speakers, 2W × 2 = 4W total

2-channel High-Definition speakers, 2W × 2 = 4W total Wireless: Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2×2, Bluetooth® 5.4 Technology, Wireless Card

Intel® BE200 Wi-Fi 7 2×2, Bluetooth® 5.4 Technology, Wireless Card Primary Battery: 46.5 Wh, ExpressCharge 3-cell

46.5 Wh, ExpressCharge 3-cell Power: 65W Type-C Power Adapter

What’s In The Box

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable

Power Supply

Power Cable

Manuals and Documentation

Optional Keyboard

Optional Pen

Design

The design of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable sits within what you’d expect from this segment. It’s basically a Windows 11 tablet. It’s super thin, super lightweight, and super portable. There’s no question about that, here are the size and weight numbers.

Depth: 8.19 in. (208.00 mm)

Width: 11.53 in. (292.94 mm)

Minimum Height: 0.35 in. (8.90 mm)

Starting weight: 1.76 lb (0.79 kg)

The front of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable is a straightforward slab of glass which houses the 3K IPS display. There is a camera and IR sensors on the front for Windows Hello, which works very well. Most of the housing is made of metal, with some plastics. The top edge of the frame houses a few mics, the power button and some venting.

The bottom edge of the frame houses the pogo pins for the optional keyboard cover. The left side of the frame houses the volume rocker, AUX port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, and the wedge lock port. The right side of the frame houses the other Thunderbolt 4 port, and both sides have more venting.

The back of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable isn’t flat like a normal iOS or Android tablet. It has a built-in kickstand and a raised section, which, I believe, is where the battery is as well as the Smart Card Reader for security. There is also a rear-facing camera on the back. The Dell logo is nicely placed, and the kickstand is sturdy and has plenty of different adjustments for numerous angles.

The optional keyboard and pen came with our review unit. I really love how the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable and keyboard attach. The magnets are strong and placing the pen charging slot towards the front of the keyboard where it closes to keep the pen secure was brilliant.

The keyboard is typical Dell, it’s comfy and full sized. It has a decent sized trackpad for a keyboard its size. I would appreciate it if it was larger, but I’d rather have the full-size keys. The keyboard has the Copilot button and it is backlit. It’s a very comfy keyboard.

The pen is a bit strange. I don’t use pens very much, but this one is oblong and sort of flat. I didn’t like using this one at all. Furthermore, I did not find it comfortable. But I am sure that is all subjective and I’m not a big pen user anyway.

Overall, the design of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable is typical for this segment. The main thing is that it is light, portable, well-built, and easy to use. The keyboard is fantastic, and the pen is just meh, but I’m sure if you’re a big pen user, you’ll like it.

Display

The displays on detachable Windows devices have generally disappointed me. But the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable has certainly changed my mind. The main selling points, for me, are the high resolution and the brightness.

The 13.3″ display is on the small side, for me. But I know many business professionals use this size of display, and it fits right into the pocket for them. I’m more of a 16″ display guy, but then you lose portability and gain weight. What I am trying to say is, I prefer larger laptops, but this size is probably what you’re looking for.

The touchpoints on the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable display are spot on. No issues with responsiveness when tapping on elements on the screen. No issues with resizing, copy and paste, double tap, all gestures worked perfectly fine. This is a massive improvement over the last time I used a detachable Windows device.

The colors are pretty vibrant for an IPS display. Not as deep and rich as an OLED, but this is a business class device and I really do not expect that from this panel. What is important, is that it is color accurate and the content looks natural on it.

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable has good blacks, not inky and deep like an OLED, but this IPS seems to do an outstanding job with blacks. The whites are clean and crisp. The text is solid and easy to read, no pixelated looks thanks to the high-res display.

Overall, the display is actually really fantastic for a business device. I think the most significant thing is the brightness. This panel is very bright and works extremely well outdoors and in bright conditions. This was something that, I think, was needed for this segment. Thanks, Dell!

Software/Ecosystem

Windows 11 Pro came pre-installed on the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable. There’s not much to say about Windows 11, it works well, and Microsoft is doing a decent job of keeping it relevant. I have been impressed at how Windows 11 has been kept updated with the latest security patches and updates.

Sadly, many laptops come with a huge amount of bloatware, but this baby has nothing extra installed. Just the same Microsoft and Dell things. But nothing else that will be annoying. That is outstanding! However, there are security features, since it is a business machine, for IT staff to take advantage of.

Secure authentication: Securely sign into your PC, process digital transactions, exchange digital content and more with options for fingerprint readers, smartcard reader, and Near-Field Communications (NFC) chip.

Securely sign into your PC, process digital transactions, exchange digital content and more with options for fingerprint readers, smartcard reader, and Near-Field Communications (NFC) chip. Supply chain: Rigorous supply chain controls and optional Dell SafeSupply Chain solutions reduce the risk of product tampering. Verify the integrity of the device with Dell-unique Secured Component Verification. Additional supply chain assurance available with tamper-evident packaging and hard drive wipes[16].

Rigorous supply chain controls and optional Dell SafeSupply Chain solutions reduce the risk of product tampering. Verify the integrity of the device with Dell-unique Secured Component Verification. Additional supply chain assurance available with tamper-evident packaging and hard drive wipes[16]. Indicators of attack: Early alert feature Indicators of Attack, offered only by Dell[17], scans for behavior-based threats.

Early alert feature Indicators of Attack, offered only by Dell[17], scans for behavior-based threats. BIOS and firmware verification: Only Dell offers off-host BIOS and firmware verification, providing greater security than other PCs.

Only Dell offers off-host BIOS and firmware verification, providing greater security than other PCs. Dell APEX Managed Device Service: Easily scale your new Dell devices with this all-inclusive subscription designed to relieve the burden of day-to-day support and PC management.

Easily scale your new Dell devices with this all-inclusive subscription designed to relieve the burden of day-to-day support and PC management. Dell APEX PC-as-a-Service: Modernize your IT department with customizable plans on hardware and lifecycle solutions with no upfront investment, flexible terms, and a predictable monthly payment.

There is also a new Copilot key to the right of the alt key on the right-hand side of the keyboard. This is to invoke Microsoft Copilot, which is the company’s AI assistant. It works, it does what it’s designed to do. But I am still not impressed with AI or LLM’s and I think there are likely a lot of privacy issues with LLM’s and AI software.

Overall, Windows 11 is excellent; there is no bloatware and even no McAfee or Norton installed. That is a massive positive to me.

Performance

Our version of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable came with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 164U (12 MB cache, 12 cores, 14 threads, up to 4.8 GHz Turbo), 32GB LPDDR5x 6400 MT/s dual-channel (onboard), 512 GB, M.2 2230, TLC PCIe Gen 4 NVMe, SSD, and an Integrated Intel Graphics, U7-164U processor.

None of this is video editing performance, but that’s not what this portable is made for. I usually use laptops that can handle video and photo editing, and while the 7350 can probably handle some light photo editing, it’s a business machine, not a content creation machine.

For business use, this configuration is more than powerful enough. It can handle all the spreadsheets, emails, browsing, and content consumption you can throw at it. It might even handle some very light video editing. Here are some of Dell’s key points concerning performance.

AI-accelerated apps: An NPU helps apps run fast and smooth for efficient:

Collaboration: Use up to 38% less power when utilizing AI-enhanced collaboration tools during Zoom calls.

Creativity: 132% faster performance when running on-device AI photo editing on Adobe.

Security: Detect malware with less than 1% CPU utilization using CrowdStrike.

Copilot Hardware Key: Effortlessly jumpstart your workflow with the Copilot Hardware Key on your device, saving you time by providing quick access to the tools you need to start your workday.

Intelligent thermal modes: Latitude 7350 detachable is powered by intelligent thermal modes that ensure that the device runs up to 51% faster in laptop mode, 37% quieter in tablet mode, and up to 5C cooler in tablet mode.

Overall, I had no issues with performance on this laptop. It handled, what I would expect a business detachable to handle, it handled it very well.

Speakers/Sound

OK, the speakers and sound on the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable. They’re fine. They work very well for video and voice conferencing. They’re fine for content consumption, but not very robust for movies and music. But remember, this is a business machine. I’m sure your boss would rather have you working than enjoying movies. Overall, these speakers will get the job done for business use. If you want a better content consumption experience, you’ll have to get external speakers or use headphones. Not that they don’t work for this, they’re just not amazing for movies and music.

Camera

I was surprised that this device came with a 1440p front facing webcam. It took a long time, but PC makers are finally putting great webcams in these laptops. Considering this is a business device, the 1440p camera is welcome. It does really well in video conferencing, and that’s precisely what this laptop is made for. Users will not be disappointed with this webcam.

Battery Life

Dell claims just over 10 hours of battery life for the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable. As I always say, this will heavily depend on the settings and how you use it. I was able to get just over 9 hours of battery with light use and daily tasks, with the brightness at full. This is also with a keyboard attached and backlighting on.

I think you could pull 10 hours out of this, you just have to get the settings in a place that will give that to you. It will also depend on the content you have on screen. So many factors but I think, for the size of the Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable, you’re getting decent battery life.

Price/Value

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable is aimed at business users, though consumers can buy it too. The price tag for this particular configuration is just under $2,500. But you can get it as low as $1,789 or lower. That’s a pretty steep price but one I think, for businesses, this is well worth the expense. I also believe that this machine is one that IT departments are looking for.

Wrap Up

The Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable is an excellent portable laptop with an outstanding display, performance, and battery life. This changed my mind on detachable laptops due to that remarkable display. This is a great laptop for business users on the go.

Nailed it Portable and lightweight

Bright and vibrant display

Excellent software for IT departments, security etc

Solid performance for a business portable

Great 1440p camera

Excellent battery life Needs work Speakers are thin for content consumption but great for video calls and voice

Pretty big price tag for consumers but lots of value for business Purchase from Dell



