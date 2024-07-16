Prime Day is here and while Google may look unfavorably at these types of posts, we no longer care. Prime Day for July 2024 is something a lot of you are looking forward to, considering the economy we’re in, there may be some significant savings tucked away this summer.

This Prime Day post will be evolving as the weeks roll on. We have some early deals to show you and we will be adding to this post as we can. Some of these deals may not actually involve Amazon at all. Some brands are giving deals on their websites or other outlets; you should know about those as well. Enough banter, let’s get into the July 2024 Prime Day deals.

Prices are subject to change. Dates and other information may be changed by the brands at their leisure. The sales we post here are accurate at the time of publishing. If anything is different, we have no control over any pricing or sales claims or changes in any policies these brands may make. I am providing pricing where I can but you may just have to click links to investigate further.

July 2024 Prime Day Deals

Amazon Devices

Audio

JULY 16–17 ONLY: The SOUNDBOKS 4 is the next-generation Bluetooth Performance Speaker. With a powerful 126 dB output, up to 40 hours of playtime, and enhanced audio quality, it's your ultimate companion for any event. Redesigned drivers and refined audio routing deliver an improved immersive sound experience. Regular Price: $999 Sale Price: $799

Wherever you go; however, you go, whatever you're going to do—SOUNDBOKS Go makes your music go too. This is a Bluetooth Performance Speaker, only smaller. Still powerful, durable, and truly portable with our incredible swappable battery and sound beyond its size. JULY 16–17 ONLY: Regular Price: $699 Sale Price: $525

Wherever you go; however, you go, whatever you’re going to do—SOUNDBOKS Go makes your music go too. This is a Bluetooth Performance Speaker, only smaller. Still powerful, durable, and truly portable with our incredible swappable battery and sound beyond its size. Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless SE features a sleek matte black finish with copper accents on each earcup. The BTD 600 ships ready for plug-and-play operation. ACCENTUM Wireless SE bundle has an MSRP of $199.95 USD / £169.99 and is available exclusively from Amazon.

Automotive

Computing

Acer will be offering significant discounts on popular laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and gaming gear sold on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. You can click on the links below during Amazon Prime Day for discounts offered Tuesday, July 16–Wednesday, July 17. More than 65 Acer products will be on sale, with discounts offering up to hundreds in savings. Prices not available at publishing, you’ll have to click the links for prices.

Gaming

$300 off for YEYIAN Phoenix 49KFC-47Y1U Gaming PC: The YEYIAN Phoenix Gaming PC, model 49KFC-47Y1U, is engineered for gamers who demand peak performance and stunning visuals. This powerhouse is equipped with an INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super series graphics card, delivering ultra-smooth gameplay and immersive experiences. Featuring 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz DRAM and a 2TB NVMe SSD, it offers blazing-fast speed and ample storage for all kinds of gaming needs. With a sleek design and advanced cooling system, the YEYIAN Phoenix Gaming PC is the ultimate choice for gamers ready to dominate the battlefield. ( PURCHASE LINK )

$169.99 for YEYIAN 27" Avance Frameless IPS QHD Gaming Monitor: Experience top-tier gaming performance with the YEYIAN Avance Series 27″ Gaming Monitor. This Full HD monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay. With a vivid 92% sRGB color gamut and customizable RGB backlighting, the Avance Series ensures immersive visuals. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA® G-Sync™ for seamless, tear-free gaming. Designed with a sleek, thin bezel and versatile connectivity options, the YEYIAN Avance Series 27″ is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking an edge in their gaming experience. ( PURCHASE LINK )

Experience top-tier gaming performance with the YEYIAN Avance Series 27″ Gaming Monitor. This Full HD monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay. With a vivid 92% sRGB color gamut and customizable RGB backlighting, the Avance Series ensures immersive visuals. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA® G-Sync™ for seamless, tear-free gaming. Designed with a sleek, thin bezel and versatile connectivity options, the YEYIAN Avance Series 27″ is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking an edge in their gaming experience. ( ) $59.49 YEYIAN Raiden 650W 80+ Gold PSU: The YEYIAN Raiden Series 650W PSU delivers robust and reliable power with 80 Plus Bronze certification, ensuring high-efficiency and reduced energy consumption. Featuring a compact design and advanced thermal control, it offers excellent cooling and quiet operation. This PSU supports the latest hardware with versatile connectivity options and ensures stable power output for demanding gaming setups. Ideal for gamers and PC enthusiasts, the YEYIAN Raiden Series 650W PSU combines performance and reliability to power any gaming rig efficiently. (PURCHASE LINK)

Health & Fitness

Home Entertainment

SAMSUNG DEALS JULY 16 and 17 ONLY

Home Security

Mobile

Portable Power

Storage Devices

Starts July 16: PLAY microSD, 1TB Users looking for extra storage for a handheld gaming console, smartphone, tablet, or other microSD-compatible device, will be thrilled with up to 48% off this massive capacity card. Slow load times are a thing of the past with read speeds of up to 160MB/s and users will also enjoy quick downloads with write speeds up to 100MB/s.1 Shoppers can save up to 48% off on the PLAY microSD card. PURCHASE LINK

Starts July 16: ARMOR 700 Portable SSD, 2TB Perfect for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators, this drive delivers stunning speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write. It is built for travel with a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged design that withstands drops up to 3 meters.2 It is also compatible with many devices, including PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 series, cameras, gaming consoles, and more. Prime members can get this drive up to 39% off during Prime Day. PURCHASE LINK

Starts July 16: SL500 Portable SSD, 2TB, Delivering exceptional 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write1 performance to store and transfer large files fast. This super-slim, lightweight and compact drive allows iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users to shoot Apple ProRes video directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS. It also comes with Lexar DataShield™ 256-bit AES encryption software to keep your files secure3 and is compatible with most computers, cameras, and gaming devices. Customers will save up to 30% off on this SSD during Prime Day. PURCHASE LINK

Starts July 16: NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD, 4TB Whether looking to conquer in a favorite game or create massive, high-res files, this drive can help users get the job done. It delivers incredible speeds of 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write1 thanks to its PCIe Gen 4 tech and it's compatible with desktop computers, laptops, and the PlayStation®5. Prime Members can look to save up to 27% off on this SSD. PURCHASE LINK

Starts July 16: SILVER PLUS microSD, 256GB (2-pack) Perfect for drones, action cams, handheld consoles, and more, these cards deliver 205MB/s max read and 150MB/s max write speeds1 to help users capture better photos and videos and to accelerate transfer times. Rated V30, they record 4K video at 60FPS for stunning, stutter-free footage. Prime Members will save up to 50% off on these cards. PURCHASE LINK

Starts July 16: Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card, 128GB Compatible with many cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, and more, these cards help users capture better photos, record stutter-free 4K videos, and enjoy accelerated transfer times. They're wearproof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, vibration-proof, magnetic-proof, and shockproof4 and they come with a lifetime limited warranty for maximum peace of mind. These cards will be on sale for up to 37% off during Prime Day. PURCHASE LINK

Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card, 128GB Compatible with many cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, and more, these cards help users capture better photos, record stutter-free 4K videos, and enjoy accelerated transfer times. They’re wearproof, drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, vibration-proof, magnetic-proof, and shockproof4 and they come with a lifetime limited warranty for maximum peace of mind. These cards will be on sale for up to 37% off during Prime Day. SAMSUNG DEALS: SSD DEALS : Best for those looking to expand storage on their handheld gaming devices, consoles, monitors, televisions and more! GREAT DEAL: Save $100 on the 2TB 990 PRO, on sale for $149.99 (40% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $115 on the 2TB 990 PRO with Heatsink, on sale for $149.99 (43% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $180 on the 4TB 990 PRO with Heatsink, on sale for $299.99 (34% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) GREAT DEAL: Save $75 on the 1TB 980 PRO, on sale for $79.99 (48% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) PSSD Deals: Best for those who need more storage, on the go! Whether you’re a content creator who often switches between devices or a family who wants to store all their photos and videos while traveling, there’s something for everyone. GREAT DEAL: Save $250 on the 4TB T9 PSSD, on sale for $299.99 (45% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $135 on the 2TB T7 Shield PSSD, on sale for $149.99 (47% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) GREAT DEAL: Save $80 on the 1TB T7 PSSD, on sale for $79.99 (50% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) SD/microSD Card Deals: Best for photographers, drone users or even those looking for extra storage on their Ring doorbell camera. GREAT DEAL: Save $36 on the 512GB PRO Plus microSD card, on sale for $39.99 (47% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $15 on the 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD card, on sale for $26.99 (36% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $40 on the 512GB PRO Ultimate SD Card, on sale for $49.99 (44% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) Save $16 on the 256GB PRO Ultimate SD Card, on sale for $28.99 (36% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK ) USB Deals – Best for storing your favorite tunes, irreplaceable photos/videos, and important work or school documents. Save $12 on the 256GB USB Type-C Drive, on sale for $22.99 (34% saving) ( PURCHASE LINK )



Smart Home

Toys & Gadgets

Wearables

