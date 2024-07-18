Creative Technology has announced a new set of wireless open-ear headphones dubbed, Outlier Go. Featuring custom-tuned 14.2 mm Neodymium drivers and an adjustable fit that suits all ear shapes, these headphones are a must-have for adventurers and daily commuters looking to enjoy superior sound quality while staying connected to their surroundings.

Boasting up to 26 hours of total playtime, the Creative Outlier Go keeps the beats going all day long. These headphones are also all about comfort, featuring an adjustable fit with soft silicone ear hooks that keep users comfortable even during marathon music sessions.

Plus, users get to enjoy seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 and low latency mode, offering minimal audio delay for a smooth and lag-free listening experience.

The Creative Outlier Go is also adventure-ready, featuring an IPX4 splashproof rating and dual microphones for clear calls and uninterrupted jams in any environment. Users can further personalize their listening experience using the Creative App, customizing controls to match their preferences.

Additionally, the multi-device connectivity enables seamless connection to two devices simultaneously, making switching effortless. Along with voice assistant support such as Siri and Google Assistant, hands-free control is more convenient than ever.

These new Creative Technology headphones are only going to set you back $79. Creative Technology has always made some very nice sounding audio devices so I don’t see this as expensive. Hit the link below to find out more.

