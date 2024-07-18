Retro audio devices seem to be the IT thing lately. Vinyl has already been making a comeback, and cassette tapes have just started becoming popular again. Now, CDs are having the same revival and FiiO has announced a new portable CD player. This new portable CD player isn’t your dad’s portable CD player. The new FiiO DM13 has a few more features than what your folks players had.

Key Features Include:

3.5mm Single-ended & 4.4mm Balanced Headphone Outputs

Bluetooth Transmission (SBC/aptX/aptX HD/aptX Low Latency)

Analogue Line-Out

SPDIF Digital Output

USB Audio Output

Playback: CD/FLAC/WAV/WMA/AAC/MP3

ESP Switch (Electronic Shock Protection)

Desktop Mode

8 Hours Battery Life

Featuring both 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs, the DM13 is ideal for use with a wide-range of headphones including FiiO’s award-winning FT5 Planar Magnetic headphones, the FT3, and the new FA19 in-ear monitors.

The addition of aptX HD Bluetooth connectivity means the DM13 can connect to wireless headphones or speakers. Thanks to it also featuring a dedicated analogue line-out, the DM13 can be used with other equipment, such as an existing Hi-Fi, active speakers, or a radio/portable speaker with an auxiliary input.

With a built-in battery that delivers up to 8 hours of playback from a single charge and a dedicated desktop mode — which bypasses the internal battery and uses mains power — the DM13 is perfect for listening to CDs both out and about, or in the home.

The DM13 will be available from September in a silver finish with additional colors — ​ including red, blue, titanium, and black — coming later in the year. The DM13 portable CD player will be available from September, priced £179 / $179.

