The Denon Home Amp is designed to bring legacy two-channel systems into the modern HEOS ecosystem, the Denon Home Amp seamlessly fits into any household setup. Denon has been known for hi-fi sound for a long time, and this unit should help those with legacy equipment to continue to use it.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bring a legacy Two-Channel System into the HEOS ecosystem: The Denon Home Amp easily adds any pair of loudspeakers to the HEOS wireless multiroom ecosystem, while also bringing high-fidelity audio with 100W of power per channel tuned by the Denon Sound Master.

Upgrade TV Sound: The Home Amp brings increased power and separation of a two-channel system to TV. HDMI eARC allows for one-cable integration with most modern TVs, even those with integrated streaming. Additionally, the subwoofer out makes it easy to add a subwoofer for extra bass. And because of its compact form factor, the Denon Home Amp can be placed virtually anywhere.

Deploy a world-class wireless multiroom distributed audio system. HEOS supports up to 64 zones of Hi-Res audio streaming, suitable for virtually any size distributed audio project. Its small size maximizes precious rack space, with two Denon Home Amps able to fit side by side on a standard rack. The Denon Home Amp also seamlessly networks with other HEOS-enabled devices, including Denon and Marantz AV Receivers, and enjoys Denon’s best-in-class integrator support, which includes training resources and a dedicated technical support hotline.

The Denon Home Amp will be available for purchase at authorized Denon retailers and online on Denon’s site, link below. Pricing and availability not yet announced.

What do you think of the new Denon Home Amp? Is this something you’d use? Are you thinking of buying it? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.