Our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. Coming to Tubi came back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi August 2024 edition for you. Here comes Kurt Russell in the classic Big Trouble in Little China.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi August 2024 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service, so you can plan your month accordingly. Kurt Russell tears up little China in the classic 80s movie.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi August 2024 edition! Now, let’s jump into one of the best movies of all time, starring Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, and Victor Wong.

Tubi Originals

Kurt Russell stars in Big Trouble in Little China, August on Tubi.

Documentary

Defying Death: Natural Disasters (8/7): Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

Defying Death: Wild Animal Attacks (8/7): Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

Defying Death: Defying Death: Crashes (8/7): Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

Drama

Aisha (8/16): Aisha, a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation.

Thriller

Blood, Beach, Betrayal (8/3): At a high-end beach club, a female college lifeguard gets caught up in a secret affair with a wealthy housewife.

Hustlers Take All (8/10): When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino's biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.

On The Run (8/17): Two teen sisters learn about their family's involvement with a secret program and go on the run to escape the deadly criminals targeting their family.

Fit For Murder (8/24): Based on actual events, the lives of fitness celebrities Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan took a dark turn when they hired a young female assistant.

Secret Life Of A Dominatrix (8/31): When a young housewife becomes enthralled with the world of BDSM, she must keep it a secret from her suspicious husband or pay the consequences.

Coming to Tubi August 2024 — Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, and Victor Wong

Big Trouble in Little China — Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, and Victor Wong

Action

“Air Force One”

“Atomic Blonde”

“Big Trouble in Little China”

“Damaged” — 8/26

“Ghost Rider”

“Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance”

“Max Payne”

“The Mummy (‘99)” — 7/3

“The Mummy Returns”

“Predator”

“Snitch”

“Spartacus”

“Street Fighter”

“The Marine”

“Unstoppable”

“Volcano (1997)”

Art House

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Free State of Jones”

“Incendies”

“Ingrid Goes West”

“Little Woods”

“Menace II Society”

“Talk to Her”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“To Sleep With Anger”

“Whale Rider”

Black Cinema

“A Low Down Dirty Shame”

“A Raisin In the Sun (2008)”

“Blankman”

“Bring It On”

“Class Act”

“Death at a Funeral (2010)”

“Double Platinum”

“Double Take”

“Fat Albert”

“Good Times”

“Juwanna Mann”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“The Carmichael Show”

“The Great White Hype”

“Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas”

Comedy

“Big Momma’s House”

“Big Momma’s House 2”

“Blue Streak”

“Bring It On: In It To Win It”

“Bring It On Again”

“Bring It On: All Or Nothing”

“Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On”: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Clerks II” (8/7)

“Ghostbusters (1984)”

“Ghostbusters II”

“Heartbreakers (2001)”

“Major League II”

“Somebody I Used to Know” — 8/10

“Stripes”

“The Mask”

“The Replacements”

Documentary

“Amazing Grace”

“Crumb”

“Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine”

“The B-Side”

Drama

“Another Year”

“As They Made Us”

“Blow”

“Broken City”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Preacher’s Kid”

“Street Magnolias (1989)”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)”

Horror

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Hollow Man”

“In the Earth”- 8/28

“It (2017)”

“Sharknado”

“The Grudge 2 (2006)”

“The Lost Boys”

“The People Under the Stairs”

Kids & Family

“Cats & Dogs”

“Happy Feet”

“Harry and the Hendersons”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

“Jingle All the Way 2”

“Robots”

“Scooby Doo”

“Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Stuart Little”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

“The Goonies”

Romance

“Deliver Us From Eva”

“I’ll See You In My Dreams”

“Not Easily Broken”

“Romancing the Stone”

“The Bold Type”

“The Space Between Us”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“300: Rise of an Empire”

“Godzilla (1988)”

“Groundhog Day”

“Hotel Artemis” — 8/21

“Hulk”

“Max Steel”

“Paprika”

“Phenomenon”

“Southland Tales”

“Waterworld”

Thriller

“Absolute Power”

“Double Take”

“Fair Game”

“Fargo (1996)”

“Honest Thief”

“Obsessed”

“Premium Rush”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“Ronin”

“Street Kings”

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle”

Western

“Banjo Hackett”

“Cowboy”

“Dances with Wolves”

“Hostiles” — 8/21

“Open Range”

What do you think of Kurt Russell in Big Trouble in China? What do you think of what's coming to Tubi in June?



