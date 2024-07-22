AI, GenerativeAI, AI systems, and Large Language Models (LLMs) are terms you may as well get used to. These terms aren’t going anywhere, as artificial intelligence and large language models are starting to become the norm in nearly every form of technology out there. AI systems are being integrated into not only smartphones and smartwatches, but also into automobiles and kitchen appliances.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

If the tech industry has anything to say about it, AI systems will be the backbone of future technology. AI systems are being developed heavily and we should expect that a lot of our day-to-day life will be shadowed by some sort of LLM.

During a roundtable presentation, representatives of Intel, the International Olympic Committee, Seekr and Red Hat discussed how an open AI system puts the power in the hands of the developers and enterprises. Intel says these developers and enterprises face challenges, which it is keen on providing tools to overcome those challenges.

Here’s what Intel’s press release had to say.

Intel AI Systems

Today, Intel shares exciting details on its collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and on an industry-driven generative AI (GenAI) retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) solution. These announcements demonstrate how open AI systems and platforms using Intel® Gaudi® AI accelerators and Intel® Xeon® processors put the power in the hands of developers and enterprises to tackle challenges created by the AI boom.

How the Chatbot on the Athlete365 Platform Works: Qualifying for the Olympic Games is only the beginning for athletes. To help about 11,000 athletes with varying languages and cultures navigate the venue and comply with rules and guidelines, the IOC collaborated with Intel to develop a chatbot, AthleteGPT, within the Athlete365 platform. A RAG solution powered by Intel Gaudi accelerators and Xeon processors, AthleteGPT is capable of handling athlete inquiries and interactions and will deliver on-demand information during athletes’ stay at the Olympic Village in Paris, enabling them to focus on training and competing.

Why It Matters: Deploying GenAI solutions poses challenges like cost, scale, accuracy, development requirements, privacy, and security. RAG is a crucial GenAI workload because it allows companies to leverage proprietary data securely, enhancing the timeliness and reliability of AI outputs. This improves the quality and usefulness of AI applications, which is critical in today’s data-driven world.

Intel’s collaborative approach utilizing AI platforms, open standards, and a robust software and systems ecosystem allows developers to build customized GenAI RAG solutions tailored to each enterprise’s needs. The momentum shared today underscores Intel’s commitment to providing open, robust and composable multi-provider generative AI solutions.

What’s Next: Increasing access to the latest AI compute technology is a challenge enterprises face in enabling critical business outcomes with GenAI. Through strategic collaborations with industry partners and customers, Intel is creating new opportunities for AI services driven by GenAI and RAG solutions.

Committed to the secure and responsible advancement of AI, Intel announced today its collaboration with Google, IBM, and other industry partners in a new Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), created to enhance trust and security in AI development and deployment.

Intel will further demonstrate its unique approach to AI systems and continued customer and partner momentum at Intel Innovation on Sept. 24-25.

What do you think of Intel’s AI systems? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.