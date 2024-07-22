Last call for Galaxy Z and other Samsung preorders

The Galaxy Z and Galaxy preorder deals are coming to a close. If you want a deal on any of the Galaxy Z products, now is the time to get them. Tomorrow is the last chance to secure your deals, including trade-ins. Check it all out below!

Galaxy Foldables Preorder Deals

Samsung Preorder Deals

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Up to $1,000 off for Galaxy Z Flip6 or up to $1,200 for Galaxy Z Fold6 with an eligible trade-in

A free storage upgrade – from 256 GB to 512 GB

12 months of Samsung Care+ when preordering a carrier version – only on Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7

A free additional watch band, varying by model

Galaxy Buds3 Pro and Buds3

A free Black Clip Case

Bundles

Receive 25% off two items when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with a new Galaxy Watch AND Buds3 series

Receive 20% off one item when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with a new Galaxy Watch OR Buds3 series

Receive 10% off when preordering a Galaxy Watch and Buds3 series

Carrier Preorder Offers

Charter

Up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Flip6 with eligible trade-in

AT&T

Receive a free Galaxy Z Fold6 or up to $1,100 off with eligible Galaxy phone trade-in

Galaxy Z Flip6 is “on them” with eligible trade-in with Next Up

Free storage upgrade

Bundle: Get a Galaxy Tablet and Watch for $0.99/mo each with a purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6

Verizon

Receive up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 with any Samsung smartphone trade-in with Ultimate Unlimited or select Business Unlimited plans

Free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB

Receive a free Galaxy Watch7 with a purchase of any 5G Android phones with an eligible smartwatch trade-in

Get 20% off Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 cases and screen protectors

Get 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers

T-Mobile

Free Samsung Galaxy Flip6 or up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold6 when adding a line or trading in an eligible device in on Go5G Plus, Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next.

Add a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge and receive a Galaxy Z Flip6 for $100 or up to $1,000 off a Galaxy Z Fold6

Free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB

Receive a free Galaxy Watch7 (40mm or 44mm) or up to $380 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra when adding a qualifying watch line

BOGO: Receive any Galaxy Watch for free (up to $350 value) with a purchase of a Galaxy Watch of equal of greater value and adding a qualifying watch line.

Bundle: Receive 25% off with a purchase of a case, screen protector and charger, and Samsung Galaxy Buds

