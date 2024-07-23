Well, I have reviewed numerous things in my time. Guitars, TVs, smartphones, effects processors, and even a car. I’ve even done some appliances, but never have I laid my hands on something like the TCL B422D. The TCL B422D is a small beverage cooler that’s designed to be slipped under a cabinet or it can be standing alone. Since my counters aren’t the kind that are expansive, I really had no place under the cabinet for the TCL B422D.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

So we used it as a standalone and in the corner beverage cooler. I will say this, before we jump into this review. Our kitchen area isn’t exactly the most photogenic, so the photos you see throughout this review are stock TCL photos. I’m sure your kitchens and bars look far nicer than mine. But I digress. Let’s jump into the review for the TCL B422D.

The Quick Take

This is a simple review with a simple Quick Take. The TCL B422D does what it says it does, it keeps your beverages cold with dual-zone temperature control. Our unit came undamaged and packaged extremely well. I cannot say anything about units purchased at Lowe’s.

The setup was easy, removing packaging, setting the shelving, and screwing on the door handles. Nothing to it. Performance was great, no issues with the dual-zone cooling and everything seemed to work just fine. The lighting and aesthetics are pleasant and I think this unit would look best under a counter. I wish I had space for that but I just do not.

This is a bit pricey at $799, but Lowe’s does have it on sale, occasionally, for around $599. At $599, it is a decent deal. But that’s also going to be your call. If I was looking for a unit like the TCL B422D, it would be on my short list of purchases.

Specifications

The TCL B422D has the following features and specifications:

The TCL Dual Zone Wine/Beverage refrigerator provides the ultimate flexibility to suit your Beverage needs with a storage capacity of 20 Wine bottles and 78 cans

Digital dual temperature zones — wine settings from 40 — 66°F, beverage settings from 38 — 66°F, makes it easy to control and manage to your preference

Tricolor LED lighting and built in or freestanding installation ensure you can display your TCL Dual Zone anywhere and personalize your lighting to suit your needs

ADA Compliant: No

No Lockable: No

No Built-In: Yes

Yes Lowe’s Exclusive: Yes

Yes Control Type: Touch control

Touch control Maximum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 64

64 Custom Panel Kits: No

No Minimum Temperature (Fahrenheit): 37

37 Door Swing: French door

French door Number of Bottles: 20

20 Dual Zone Cooling: Yes

Yes Number of Shelves: 12

12 Fingerprint-Resistant: No

No Package Contents: Beverage Center, Shelves, Handles

Beverage Center, Shelves, Handles Frost-Free: Yes

Yes Reversible Door: No

No In-Door Storage: No

No Installation Type: Built-in/Freestanding

Built-in/Freestanding See-Thru Door: Yes

Yes Interior Lighting: Yes

Yes Temperature Control: Yes

Yes LED Controls: Yes

Yes Use Location: Indoor

Indoor Liner Material: Plastic

Plastic Capacity (Cu. Feet): 4.46

4.46 Height to Top of Case (Inches): 34.17

34.17 Capacity (Bottles/Cans): 20

20 Height to Top of Door Hinge (Inches): 34.2

34.2 Depth (Excluding Handles) (Inches): 22.5

22.5 Weight (lbs.): 106

106 Depth (Including Handles) (Inches): 24.4

24.4 Width (Inches): 23.4

23.4 Depth (Less Door) (Inches): 20.7

What’s In The Box

TCL B422D

Doors

Shelves

Manuals and Documentation

Design

I mean, what’s there to say about the design of the TCL B422D? It’s a small fridge. But seriously. Yes, it is a small fridge and looks like a small fridge. But there are some cool looking aesthetics here. The front doors are glass, which allows you to see inside, and it just looks cool.

The French doors are thick, which is probably due to the double pane UV resistant glass. The gasket around the doors is thick and looks like it should hold up.

The interior has metal and wooden shelves. The left side is for wine and the right side for other beverages. The wooden shelves are for the wine and the top one is branded with the TCL logo. The branding on the shelf is OK, but I would have preferred a TCL logo on the outside door (with a metal badge) and the wooden shelves plain. Minor gripe, not a massive deal.

The metal shelves don’t have many adjustments but you can remove one and fit other sized beverages if needed. The TCL B422D is designed for canned beverages and wine, so keep that in mind. Overall, the design is modern, the build quality seems great, and I think it would look great under a cabinet. The feet on this unit are also adjustable, which is nice, since the place I put it has a slight uneven floor. So that was helpful to me.

I do want to mention some of the reviews I read on Lowe’s website. Many of these reviews mention dented doors, misaligned doors, and other damage. Our unit didn’t have any issues at all. I would say that you should inspect the box before purchasing your unit. Some damage issues may actually be Lowe’s fault and not TCL’s. I can only speak to the unit I have and so far, no issues.

Assembly

There’s not much to assemble on the TCL B422D. Unpacking it was a chore, though. Lots of packing to get through, but well-packed is better than poorly packed. Which comes back to the issues some users had on Lowe’s. I am not sure how their units came, but this unit was packed like Fort Knox.

Once you get the TCL B422D unpacked, everything you need is inside the fridge. The handles, shelves, and documentation are all inside. The metal shelves need to be removed and set into place. The wooden shelves are already in place but held in with strong twist ties.

Once you get the shelves in place and remove the packing inside, all that really remains are the handles. These are easy. Just find the screws in the packing, place the handles on the holes, insert the screws, and secure. I would be careful to not overtighten these. Snug is all it really needs.

Overall, super simple to assembly and a bit annoying to dig through all the foam and packing.

Performance

So, why do you need the TCL B422D? I would say most people don’t need it, but there are people who have a certain need for their wine to be at a certain temp. I won’t go into the nuances of wine but, there are certain requirements for keeping wine the best it can be. This includes temperature and light. Regular fridges are an overall temp for everything, this dual zone TCL B422D keeps the wine at the preferred temp and you can see the wine from outside. The UV coating keeps harmful UV light from the wine as well.

The buyer for this unit will be relatively narrow. Most people will not be this granular when storing their wine and beverages. But for those who are. This dual-zone fridge performs very well. Being able to set the temp on either side to what you want is one of the key selling points.

You also have a decent capacity of 20 wine bottles and 78 12 oz cans. That will also be different depending on how you place the shelves.

Overall, our short time with this unit gave us great performance. We had no issues. This does exactly what TCL says it does.

Price/Value

The MSRP of the TCL B422D is $799. That is a pretty hefty price. Currently, Lowe’s has it on sale for $599. At this price, I think it is a better value. At the full MSRP, some users might find some pause and look around a little. But ultimately, the B422D should at least be on the short list.

Wrap Up

Great value at $599, but consider researching other options at $799. The TCL B422D does everything it says it does and the build quality is great, assembly is easy, the only thing left is for you to decide if you want to spend the money. I would also recommend reading reviews on Lowe’s but also inspect the units before purchasing.

TCL B422D Cooler $799 Design 9.0/10

















Assembly 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Price/Value 8.5/10

















Nailed it Nice modern look and design

Build quality, for our unit, was great

Easy to assemble

Performs well, no issues with cooling

Adjustable feet Needs work I mean, it's pricey and might be more than some want to pay

There is a lot of packing material, I mean, that's not bad...but disposing of it is a pain. Especially all the foam. Purchase from Lowe's



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.