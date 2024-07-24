Charging your Apple devices while traveling can be a pain in the butt. Multiple bricks and cables can make a royal mess and are no fun to carry around. The new ESR Qi2 3-in-1 solves some of this issue for Apple users that bring an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with them while traveling. Being able to charge three devices with one charging unit not only saves on space and weight, but it’s just so damn convenient to have the ESR Qi2 in your backpack and not even think about it.

The unit we have comes with a travel case. You can get another version without the case, which will save you some money. Let’s get right into the full review of the ESR Qi2 3-in-1 travel charger with case.

The Quick Take

Simple and easy Quick Take on this product. It’s slim, portable, easy to carry in a bag and charges three devices at once. I used it on my trip to Canada a few weeks ago and it replaced three charging bricks, three cables, and was smaller than all of those. The ESR Qi2 is a solid purchase. Just skip the travel case, I found it to be bulky and ugly to boot and it’s a little less without the case.

Specifications

The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 has the following features and specifications:

Compatibility: For iPhone 13 series or later, AirPods 3/2/Pro, Apple Watch (all series), official MagSafe cases, ESR magnetic cases, and ESR Universal Rings

For iPhone 13 series or later, AirPods 3/2/Pro, Apple Watch (all series), official MagSafe cases, ESR magnetic cases, and ESR Universal Rings Next-Gen Qi2 Fast Charging: Full-speed 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone

Full-speed 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone Made for Apple Watch (2nd Gen): Officially certified for safe and reliable 5W fast charging

Officially certified for safe and reliable 5W fast charging 3-in-1: Organize your space with charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Organize your space with charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging

Foldable and Portable

Removable Watch Charger

Everything Needed for Charging

Net Weight of the product without packaging 4.1 oz (117 g)

Gross Weight of the product including packaging 11.4 oz (323 g)

Width 2.6″ (66 mm)

Height 0.6″ (16 mm)

What’s In The Box

ESR Qi2

USB-C Cable

Power Adapter

Travel Case

Manuals and Documentation

Design

The worst part of the design is this case. It is just ugly.

Oh man, this section will be short. The ESR Qi2 comes in two colors, black and white. We got the white version but I think the black looks better. The version we received comes with a travel case, which looks more like a makeup case than a tech case. It’s pretty ugly and with the foam block inside to keep the bits separated, it’s bulky. I ditched it. Just order the one without the case.

The ESR Qi2 itself is just a folding stand that’s covered in a faux leather. There are two Qi charging points for the iPhone and AirPods and a USB-C port to mount the Apple Watch charging puck that is included. The back of the unit has another USB-C port for the power cable.

The whole package, aside from the travel case, folds down nicely and fits into any backpack or bag with ease. Overall, this is an outstanding design. I can’t speak to durability right now, I have only used it for a month or so. But so far, no issues. Though I do see the white version getting yellow or filthy at some point.

Performance

The ESR Qi2 has official 2nd-Gen Apple fast charging, which means 15W and not any more than that. Numerous Android devices charge faster than this on wireless, but this is what Apple users get. It is the best they can currently get.

I had no issues charging my iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro overnight. This is what I would recommend this unit for. Overnight charging. Don’t expect wired charging performance out of this.

Overall, the ESR Qi2 met my expectations for what I would look for in a wireless charging setup, in terms of performance and utility. The fact that it’s so slim and easy to tote along is 90% of its appeal.

Price/Value

The ESR Qi2 is priced at $79.99 with the travel case and $69.99 without the case. Just get it without the case. I hated the case. It is not worth the extra $10. If you are worried about damaging the Qi2, just put it in a pouch or in a backpack pocket that holds it tightly. But this is worth every penny.

Wrap Up

Buy the ESR Qi2, especially if you’re an Apple device user. It’s perfect for travel and does what you need it to do. Just don’t expect superfast charging. You get what Apple allows and nothing more.

Nailed it Ultra-portable

Charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Performs very well and as advertised Needs work The travel bag is ugly and bulky. Just order this without it and save some cash Purchase from ESR



