Tech tools that boost your marketing efforts and conversions

Marketing plays a crucial role in a business’s ability to generate sales and survive long-term. The efforts you put into your marketing can boost your conversions for years to come, building your brand reputation and steering you towards success. Fortunately, with the proliferation of marketing technology, you get the much-needed aid to help guide you.

With these tools, you’ll be able to automate, manage, and build faster and better than ever. Some of these platforms might seem a bit intimidating at first, but if you put in the time and effort, you’ll be rewarded in the end. Here are a few tech tools you can leverage to boost your marketing efforts and conversions:

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg offers comprehensive heat maps that help you gain valuable insight into how visitors are navigating your website. Understanding the patterns of behavior across your user base can help you make dramatic changes that ultimately increase conversions. With heat maps, you can see areas of the page that your visitors aren’t paying much attention to, as well as what’s most important to them. For instance, you might discover that certain headlines prove particularly attractive, or that certain navigation areas—like a sidebar—are often completely ignored.

Armed with this information, you can then take steps to optimize your website in the best way possible. To learn more about first-hand experiences from businesses like yours, check out a few heat map case studies. For example, Softmedia increased their conversions by 51% after they used heatmaps to eliminate distractions on their website. Crazy Egg is just one option for heat maps, but there are plenty of other heat map tools out there. Test a few to decide which works best for you.

Marcom

Marcom is a marketing collateral management software that makes it easy to maintain a consistent brand image—a necessary aspect of modern marketing strategies. Today, branding is more important than ever. Through your branding efforts, you’ll create long-lasting, memorable impressions. Your branding gives your business a voice and persona—it’s what sets you apart from your competitors. With management software, you’ll be able to manage all of your digital assets under one umbrella, enforce brand consistency and standards, and integrate with tools like Salesforce to further empower sales reps.

ReferralCandy

Referral marketing can take your business the extra mile if executed correctly. Referral marketing is the process of promoting products and services through the use of referrals. This allows you to leverage your existing customer base, effectively turning them into an advertising stream. Chances are you’ve already partaken in a business’s referral program at some point or another, and it can just as easily work for you. According to one study from Nielsen, businesses can increase their return on investment by as much as 300% when they incorporate a referral program into their strategy.

That’s where tools like ReferralCandy come in. ReferralCandy is a plugin that allows you to make the most of those word-of-mouth sales. With the plugin, business owners can create referral programs and manage their incentives. It also integrates with hundreds of other apps to increase its functionality. Furthermore, the program essentially runs itself, and rewards are paid out automatically. And with a data-rich analytics dashboard, you’ll learn more about your traffic sources and which customers are powerful brand ambassadors.

Beeketing

Beeketing is a marketing tool that makes it easy for businesses to cross-sell and upsell their products. Both of these selling strategies can be very lucrative when managed effectively. Upselling a selling technique that involves offering an upgraded or premium version of a product, while cross-selling involves promoting complementary products.

With the artificial intelligence-powered Beeketing tool, you’ll be able to spearhead your cross-selling and upselling efforts with ease. The tools automatically suggest relevant products based on what your customers add to their carts or wish lists. Even when they’re simply viewing a product page, they’ll be able to see bundle options that could boost the final cart price. And lastly, with a gamification threshold feature, your visitors will be incentivized to purchase certain items and gain exclusive access to discounts and deals.

