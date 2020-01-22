Austere announces its new 8K HDMI 2.1 cables

At CES 2020 we witnessed the introduction of new 8K TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG, TCL, Konka, HiSense, and more. While native 8K content is still nowhere to be found, the industry is preparing for its arrival. Austere has just announced its new 8K HDMI 2.1 cables meant to support native 8K content.

There is a lot of skepticism surrounding 8K and a lot of opinions all over the internet, which is not really surprising. The same sort of ruckus stirred up when the industry was pushing 4K. Content creators weren’t producing 4K content because the hardware wasn’t in place to support it. This is why companies like Austere are creating 8K HDMI 2.1 cables ahead of available content. It’s also why Samsung and others are making 8K TVs. Content creators aren’t going to create the content without something to watch it on.

Of course, that brings us into the argument that humans can’t see in 8K and there’s no need for it. We’ll have to leave that for another article as we try and dive into the complex back and forths on the subject.

Austere’s 8K HDMI cable was engineered to meet the highest standards of 8K UHD specifications, including a bandwidth of 48 Gbps and can carry resolutions up to 10K and 8K60, 4K120 frame rates.

Austere’s 8K HDMI 2.1 cable incorporates state-of-the-art materials and precise engineering to make the most of its customers’ home entertainment investments. The future-ready technology, which is the ideal accessory upgrade to accommodate new 4K and 8K TVs as well as 8K gaming consoles, elevates video and audio signals for the most advanced display devices. And to further heighten the entertainment and gaming experience, Austere 8K HDMI also includes High-Fidelity eARC technology, which delivers the highest quality streaming audio available, while the Variable Refresh Rate provides smooth performance and virtually eliminates image lag, stutter, and frame tearing. Its Kevlar reinforced windings and Austere signature WovenArmor cable, which are demonstrably thinner than most other 8K cable options, combine flexibility and strength, so no corner derails the signal. It’s pure endurance gold shield contacts create a flawless connection that will last a lifetime. The cable’s elegant aDesign housing is visually stunning, with a purposeful slim design ideal for tight installations. Finally, the LinkFit Connector ensures a perfect connection that will firmly stay in place. Austere

Austere’s 8K HDMI 2.1 cable comes in 1.5m and 2.5m lengths and are going to set you back US$99 and US$149. That’s certainly not cheap but we suspect prices will come down over the next year or so as 8K continues to expand. You can check them out on their website.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.