Disney+ teases Marvel Series in Super Bowl spot

Marvel Series shows have been rumored to be coming stirring up the fanbase and creating excitement. Disney+ managed to cause another squall during last night’s Super Bowl with a Marvel Series teaser spot. Fans of the Marvel Universe were treated to a very brief montage of what we can expect to see from these new Disney+ shows.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki were showcased in the short 30-second spot. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier along with WandaVision are set to premiere this year with Loki not coming to the channel until 2021. Tom Hiddleston reprises his iconic role in the series and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Check out the full 30-second spot from Disney+ below:

Of the three Marvel Series, WandaVision piques our interest the most with its 50’s sitcom feel and look. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in this series and it was really great to see Wanda in her Scarlet Witch costume, we’re really excited to check this one out.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming this fall and stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the same roles they had in the movies. This one looks less interesting to us but you never know, it may surprise us. It will be interesting to see what Marvel Studios and Disney+ do with these characters.

The final Marvel Series coming to Disney+ is, of course, Loki. It goes without saying that having Tom Hiddleston return as the god of mischief was the right call. While Loki dies in the MCU, there is a time-travel storyline that allowed producers to take advantage of continuing to use the character in other properties.

Moon Knight would be an amazing addition!

Marvel Studios and Disney+ plan on connecting the MCU to the Marvel Series shows and more shows are in the works. Rumor has it that Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye in his own series and other Marvel characters like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk are said to be in the pipe. Perhaps we will see Daredevil and The Punisher return at some point?

