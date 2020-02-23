What’s leaving Netflix March 2020: Marvel’s Black Panther and more…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in March. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

It’s been a while since we’ve posted what’s coming and leaving Netflix but we thought we’d start up again. Previously, we compiled one big list of what was coming and going for a month on both Netflix and Netflix Canada. Going forward, we thought we’d break it out and have a post for what’s leaving for the month and then break it down in weekly lists as to what’s coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the following week.

Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in March!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services next month.

Leaving March 3, 2020

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats (US)

Pitch Perfect (CA)

Pitch Perfect 2 (CA)

The Purge (CA)

Leaving March 4, 2020

F the Prom (US)

Leaving March 7, 2020

Blue Jasmine (US)

The Jane Austen Book Club (US)

The Waterboy (US)

Leaving March 9, 2020

Eat Pray Love (US)

Leaving March 14, 2020

Men in Black (US)

Men in Black II (US)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3 (US)

Leaving March 15, 2020

Coraline (US)

Leaving March 17, 2020

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4 (US)

Leaving March 19, 2020

The L Word: Season 1-6 (US)

Zodiac (US)

Leaving March 20, 2020

Batman Begins (US)

Charlie’s Angels (US)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle The Dark Knight (US)

Death at a Funeral (US)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5 (US)

Hairspray (US)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (US)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (US)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (US)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (US)

New York Minute (US)

P.S. I Love You (US)

Paranormal Activity (US)

Small Soldiers (US)

Wild Wild West (US)

Leaving March 24, 2020

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

