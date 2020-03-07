HyperX ChargePlay Base review: Dual Qi wireless charger for your devices

There are many Qi Certified wireless charging pads on the market. Most of these are single pads which are good for charging a single device at a time. HyperX has recently debuted some Qi Certifed wireless devices like the HyperX Pulsefire Dart and Cloud Flight S (reviews coming soon). Our HyperX ChargePlay Base review takes a look at their dual device Qi wireless charging pad which will charge those as well as all your Qi-compatible devices.

Specifications

The HyperX ChargePlay Base has the following features and specifications:

Qi Certified wireless charging

Rapidly charges two devices simultaneously

LED charging indicators

Versatile charger for Qi-compatible devices

Number of devices 2 Qi-enabled Devices Qi Output Up to 15W total Indicators 2 LED indicators AC adapter 24W (5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/2A) Cable Type USB Type-C Cable Length 1.8m Dimension 215.04mm x 90.91mm x 17.36mm Weight (without cable) 135g Total Weight 254.3g

What’s in the box

HyperX ChargePlay Base

USB Type-C to USB-A Cable

AC Wall Adapter

Quick Start Guide

What’s included with the HyperX ChargePlay Base.

Design

To be honest, there really isn’t much to the HyperX ChargePlay Base. Oval in shape, the base itself is about 8 1/2 inches wide by 3 1/2 inches long. It stands about 3/4 of an inch in height due to a middle ridge with charging status LED light strips on either side. At the base of this ridge is the HyperX logo in white. On the reverse edge of the ridge is the Qi charging logo. The USB Type-C port sits just below this second logo.

The USB Type-C port on the HyperX ChargePlay Base.

On either side of the ridge are a pair of anti-slip grips surrounding a dotted circle which indicates the charging pad area. Flipping over the charging pad, you’ll see two anti-slip grips around the outer sides in a semi-circular shape.

The included USB Type-C to USB-A cable is quite long at just under 6′ in length. It does stick with the traditional rubberized finish and a braided cord would have been a nice finish and touch.

Ease of Use

Using the HyperX ChargePlay Base is super simple. Plug the USB Type-C end of the cable into the base and the other USB-A end into the AC adapter. Plug the AC adapter into a wall outlet and you’ll be good to go.

The charging status LED strips on either side of the ridge indicates charging status. Again, not rocket science. If the red LED is off, the pad on that side is not charging anything. When the red LED is on, the pad on that side is charging the device that’s placed on it. Should the LED happen to blink, then there is an error. I did have this a couple of times and simply unplugging then plugging the base back in fixed the issue.

Performance

As far as performance is concerned, the base most definitely charges two devices at once. During testing, I used it with the HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse and a Pixel 4 XL smartphone. It kept the Pulsefire Dart charged up nicely overnight. When placed on the pad while not in use, it took about 2 hours to fully recharge it when it was the only device being charged. While it wouldn’t rapidly charge the Pixel 4 XL (that’s a Google issue), it did charge it at a regular speed, gaining about 7% battery in 15 minutes or so.

You can charge two devices at once with the HyperX ChargePlay Base.

While the pad supports 15W of wireless charging, it is limited to 10W per pad. If you are charging one Qi-compatible device, you should get 10W of charging. If you are charging two at the same time, you will only get 15W total combined between the two.

Placement is also key and initially, you may have to test different positions with your device to make a proper connection between the charging pad and the device.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$59.99, the HyperX ChargePlay Base isn’t too badly priced — considering you can charge two devices at once with it. As of the time this review was published, it’s on sale for $49.99 on Amazon which is a great price for a dual-charging device like this. In addition, it is well constructed and feels nice and solid unlike some other Qi Certified charging pads on the market.

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart gaming mouse looks slick on the ChargePlay Base.

Wrap-up

The HyperX ChargePlay Base is a no brainer if you have been thinking of picking up the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse. Even if you aren’t and you have multiple devices that support Qi wireless charging, the dual charging capabilities of the pad are worth considering.

HyperX ChargePlay Base US$59.99 Design 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Price/Value 8.5/10

















Nailed it Can charge two Qi-compatible devices at the same time

Supports 10W charging per side

Well constructed Needs work Can only charge 15W when both pads are in use

A bit pricier than other options Purchase from Amazon