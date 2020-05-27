Here’s all the new tech in the latest Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 has been the brand’s most well-known pickup truck for decades, and it was well overdue for an upgrade. The 2021 F-150 is going to be the first of a new generation of Ford pickups, with so many different options that we might be hard-pressed to fit them all in a single article. These trucks are loaded with upgraded technology features, making them ideal for those who want a little science with their muscle.

Let’s take a look at all the new tech we can expect to see in the 2021 F-150 and when the latest incarnation of this iconic vehicle will hit the showroom floor.

Infotainment Toys

One of the things that has needed an upgrade on the F150 is the truck’s infotainment system. We don’t have any exact specs yet, but some spy cameras have spotted a massive 8-inch screen that appears to be standard equipment. That may be suitable for many drivers, but if you need something that looks less like a tablet and more like a laptop, there’s also an optional 15.5-inch screen.

The new F-150 will likely come with all sorts of mobile device integration as standard equipment, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Wi-Fi hotspot will probably also come standard with the new pickup. Ford tends to offer things like navigation and satellite radio, as well as upgraded stereo systems, as optional features, so we will likely see these for the 2021 model as well.

Springy Suspension

One of the most exciting upgrades to come out of the 2021 Ford model is undoubtedly the F-150 Raptor that will be joining the lineup. Unlike its predecessors, it won’t have leaf springs in the rear. Leaf springs have been standard equipment for decades, and while they serve their purpose, the technology has changed and there are better options available now.

In particular, spy cameras have spotted test versions of the F-150 Raptor with a five-link rear suspension that will end up taking the pickup’s off-roading capabilities to new levels. This is welcome news for those who like to forge their own pathways.

If bringing home a 2021 Raptor isn’t in the budget for this year, you can always purchase a new F-150 and upgrade the suspension yourself as soon as you bring it home. Your suspension will depend largely on what you’re using the truck for. Off-roading vehicles will need different accessories than towing ones, so be sure to do your homework.

Reference photo not actual 2021 F-150

Some Fun Speculation

Everything we know about the new F-150 is based on speculation and spy camera information, but we’ve got a pretty good idea of where Ford is going with this new pickup. For one thing, there are six drivetrain options to choose from, which is up from the five the 2020 model offered. In addition to the 3.3-liter V-6, the 5.0-liter V-8, the 2.7-liter V-6, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 and the 3.0-liter turbo diesel, 2021 will bring us our first plug-in hybrid F150.

There are also rumors of an all-electric F-150 coming in the near future, but we likely won’t see that in time for the 2021 model year. With electric motors able to provide instant torque for acceleration and towing, it will be interesting to see how an all-electric F-150 stacks against the other drivetrain options available for the 2021 model.

The coronavirus pandemic is putting a damper on some of our excitement, though. Ford keeps shuttering plants for cleaning and sterilization as employees test positive, so there are some rumors that the 2021 F-150 might be delayed. We’ll have a better idea of when the new F-150 will finally make it onto showroom floors later this year, as things start to return to normal and companies like Ford learn to balance safety with productivity.

Tech Package Options

In addition to the infotainment systems we’ve already mentioned, the 2021 F-150 will likely have many package options, similar to the 2020 model.

FordPass Connect allows you to connect up to 10 devices to the truck’s built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, pairing from up to 50 feet away. It can also connect to your cellphone, which gives you all sorts of bells and whistles. You’ll be able to use FordPass for everything from finding parking to unlocking your truck remotely, all from the comfort of your cellphone.

You also have the option of integrating your Ford F-150 with Alexa. This is ideal if you’ve ever needed to do some shopping while you’re commuting to work. If you have a smart house integrated with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, you can issue commands so your home is ready for your arrival.

Finally, you’ve got Ford SYNC 3. This mixes all the best aspects of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with phone pairing so you’re always connected. It also includes Waze, the traffic management app, so you can make the best route decisions without ever having to pull your phone out of your pocket.

These are just a few options available for the 2020 F-150. There may be more once the 2021 starts rolling off the assembly line. We’ll just have to wait and see, and at this point, it’s hard to predict how long that will be.

We Can’t Wait to Drive It

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one of these new F-150s so we can see for ourselves how much better it’s become. We’re really excited about the new F-150 Raptor since Ford replaced the classic leaf spring for something a little higher tech that will work better for off-roading. What are you most excited to see in the newest incarnation of the F-150? Hopefully, these pickups will start making their way onto showroom floors toward the end of 2020 on schedule, but that will depend entirely on the coronavirus pandemic. Even if it gets delayed a little by factory closures, we will probably see some of these trucks before the end of this year.

