If home fitness is something you’re really into then you may be glad to know that Samsung Health is now available on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs. The service has 5,000 hours of content and over 250 instructional videos from barre3, Calm, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness, obé fitness, and Echelon.

Samsung Health is a user-centric wellness platform that syncs across your phone, wearable and now your Samsung Smart TVs. You can develop fitness routines and even create challenges for your entire family, all from home. Samsung’s goal is to encourage users to not be sedentary during their TV time but to move, be active, and maybe get fit and healthy. Here are just a few features of Samsung Health provided to us by Samsung:

Personalized Profiles : Create individual accounts for yourself as well as your family members and receive personalized recommendations on workouts based on your preferences.

: Create individual accounts for yourself as well as your family members and receive personalized recommendations on workouts based on your preferences. Dashboard : Connect your Samsung wearable and mobile app to see your stats flow through into one centralized place. Keep track of your daily stats synced from all your devices, analyze your progress, and know if you’re falling a little behind in reaching your goal.

: Connect your Samsung wearable and mobile app to see your stats flow through into one centralized place. Keep track of your daily stats synced from all your devices, analyze your progress, and know if you’re falling a little behind in reaching your goal. Content Browse: Samsung Health on TV provides a content forward experience that allows users to access and consume fitness and wellness content from leading industry partners on the biggest screen in the household. Choose from a range of workouts across our partners to unleash your inner yogi or burst into your best with a HIIT workout. There is something for everyone.

Samsung Health on TV provides a content forward experience that allows users to access and consume fitness and wellness content from leading industry partners on the biggest screen in the household. Choose from a range of workouts across our partners to unleash your inner yogi or burst into your best with a HIIT workout. There is something for everyone. Routines : Energize your day with a morning workout or wind down with an evening relaxation session. Set a routine and when your TV is on, it will remind you to play your fitness or mindfulness content when it’s time. Keeping up with your workout plan is that easy.

: Energize your day with a morning workout or wind down with an evening relaxation session. Set a routine and when your TV is on, it will remind you to play your fitness or mindfulness content when it’s time. Keeping up with your workout plan is that easy. Challenges: Hoping to workout at least 5 times a week or meditate every day? Commit to a goal through Samsung Challenges. Do it on your own or invite family members to participate in a shared goal. We’ll keep you posted on your current status and cheer you on when you’re close to the finish line.

“The whole intention of Samsung Health is to motivate our consumers to live healthier lives by meeting them wherever they are, across Samsung platforms,” said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President of Service Business at Samsung Electronics. “We knew that to do this, we needed to develop a user-centric and immersive platform that offered a variety of in-home fitness and wellness options. Given the current climate, we hope that the launch of Samsung Health makes it easier for our consumers to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing on a daily basis. Samsung

For more info on Samsung Health check out Samsung’s website.

