Updated HP gaming lineup unveiled including new gaming laptops and peripherals

Yesterday, HP announced updates to their HP gaming lineup including new OMEN laptops and peripherals, as well as the first 16″ Pavilion Gaming laptop. In addition, a recently commissioned study by HP found that gaming is actually benefiting Americans during these uncertain times.

“Now, more than ever, gaming serves as an outlet for entertainment, social connection, and relaxation for gamers new and old.HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving our world-class ecosystem with enhanced experiences through OMEN CommandCenter and innovative features found across our broad gaming portfolio.” Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc.“

Some of the stats HP found included 80% of Americans say that playing video games provides an escape. A whopping 73% use gaming to relax while 64% of those who started gaming during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders feel more hopeful. In fact, 39% even indicated that they felt their stress levels decrease while gaming.

On that note, let’s check out what HP has lined up for gamers, casual and hardcore.

HP OMEN 15

The HP OMEN 15 gaming laptop.

The HP OMEN 15 gaming laptop features a redesigned chassis. With a smaller footprint, it is more portable and offers a pleasing look. Available in Mica Silver and Shadow Black, the new laptop also boasts the new HP OMEN diamond logo and optional per-key RGB lighting. Overall, the new design is 8% shorter and 11% thinner than the previous version.

On the specification side of things, gamers can get up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPUs, up to 10th Gen Intel i7 H-series or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD or dual PCIe SSD configurations.

The 15.6″ display comes in three different options: OLED, 120Hz UHD, or 300Hz FHD depending on your preferences. With the redesign, HP is also optimizing the thermals on the OMEN 15 with an IR thermopile sensor, three-sided venting, five-way airflow, and OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology.

The OMEN 15 gaming laptop is now available at Best Buy and HP.com with a starting price of US$999.99.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop.

HP also announced their first-ever 16″ gaming laptop. This system, while sporting gaming specs, also doubles as a system for content creators. It includes up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 video cards, and a 300 nits IPS FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Available sometime this month, it is expected to start at US$799.99.

HP X24c Gaming Monitor

The HP X24c Gaming Monitor

Curved monitors are all the rage these days and for good reason. More closely aligned to the curvature of the human eye, curved monitors offer less eye fatigue during longer sessions.

The HP X24c Gaming Monitor features a stunning 1500R curvature–the most curved ever from HP–that pulls the corners of the display closer to you. It offers a Full HD display, AMD FreeSync™ Premiumcertified19with 144 Hz refresh rate, and 4 ms response time. Utilize an FPS Counter, customize your Crosshair Overlay, set your response time, and choose your picture mode thanks to OMEN Command Center integration. HP press release

Unfortunately, the HP X24c Gaming Monitor isn’t due out until October. When it is released, it should retail for around US$249.99.

HP Gaming Peripherals

HP also announced a number of gaming peripherals including a pair of mice, a wireless gaming headset, and a pair of gaming speakers.

OMEN Vector Mouse: Features the esports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor and supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to win with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable. The OMEN Vector Mouse will retail for US$49.99 later this month.

Features the esports grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor and supports up to 16,000 dpi with 99% accuracy, 400 IPS, acceleration, and self-calibration. This mouse is built to win with Omron switches offering a 50 million click lifespan and a snag-proof braided cable. The OMEN Vector Mouse will retail for US$49.99 later this month. OMEN Vector Essential Mouse: Features the OMEN Radar 1 sensor and supports up to 7,200 dpi, this lightweight 88 g16 mouse has the speed and control needed to game all day with switches that last 20 million clicks. The OMEN Vector Essential Mouse will be available later this month for US$29.99.

Features the OMEN Radar 1 sensor and supports up to 7,200 dpi, this lightweight 88 g16 mouse has the speed and control needed to game all day with switches that last 20 million clicks. The OMEN Vector Essential Mouse will be available later this month for US$29.99. HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset: Thick ear pads and a suspension headband yield paramount comfort to enjoy the 7.1 virtual surround sound which is supported by a large 50 mm driver. Easy access on-ear buttons and EQ settings managed via OMEN Command Center keeps audio in total control. Retailing for US$99.99, the HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset will be available in August.

Thick ear pads and a suspension headband yield paramount comfort to enjoy the 7.1 virtual surround sound which is supported by a large 50 mm driver. Easy access on-ear buttons and EQ settings managed via OMEN Command Center keeps audio in total control. Retailing for US$99.99, the HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset will be available in August. HP Gaming Speakers X1000: A 2.1 system with 30 W RMS of continuous power17 and a subwoofer that delivers explosive bass. RGB lighting options and adjustable EQ – both controlled within OMEN Command Center – keep the gaming area looking and sounding on point while connectivity via 3.5mm AUX input or USB-A grants a ton of flexibility to pair the speakers with a PC, smartphone, or tablet. Available in October, the HP Gaming Speakers X1000 are expected to also retail for US$99.99.

What do you think about the new HP gaming lineup? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.