[Hands-on preview] Acer announces refreshed desktop gaming lineup

Acer is announcing a ton of new and refresh products today at their virtual Next@Acer event, including an updated desktop gaming lineup starting with the Nitro 50. The Nitro 50 gaming desktops are perfect for entry-level mainstream gamers. Acer was kind enough to send a pre-production unit over and we’ve spent a bit of time with it.

Nitro 50

With up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU, and up to 64GB of RAM, the Acer Nitro 50 has an option for every casual or beginner gamer. With a sleek 19-liter chassis, it’s small enough to fit on or under a desk but big enough to upgrade at your leisure.

The design of the Nitro 50 is definitely slick with sharp line sand subtle red LED accents. The front angles out with a red v-shaped LED light near the top, almost looking like a cylon from Battlestar Galactica. A subtle red glow also emanates from the bottom and sides of the front panel, as well as through the removable left side panel as well.

There is ample room on the inside as well, allowing for an SSD and up to two HDDs. Additionally, more RAM can be installed in the two additional RAM slots. A full size GeForce RTX graphics card fits handily as well. The entire system is kept cool with Acer’s Predator FrostBlade cooling system.

While we can’t say much about performance yet due to this being a pre-production unit, our review unit featured an Intel Core i7-10700, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super GPU, 128GB Kingston SSD, and a 1TB HDD for additional storage. The system performed as one would expect given the hardware on board.

The Nitro 50 also has plenty of ports. On the front, you’ll find a USB-A, a USB Type-C, microphone, and headset ports. On the back, you’ll find six more USB-A, an Ethernet port, microphone and two audio out ports, three DisplayPort, and HDMI, and a DVI video output. As you can you shouldn’t run out of ports for all of your peripherals. In addition, on top of the system, towards the front, is a wireless charging pad for your devices like smartphones, mice, or headsets that support wireless charging.

Overall, the Nitro 50 is a nice looking, and fairly compact, desktop gaming system. On top or under your desk, it’ll definitely look slick.

Available specifications include:

Model N50-610 Processors 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, Intel® UHD Graphics 630

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, Intel® UHD Graphics 630

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor, Intel® UHD Graphics 630

10th GenIntel® Core™ i7 processor

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor Memory 16GB/8GB/4GB DDR4 2666 MHz UDIMM

Up to 64GB of Dual-channel DDR4 2666 MHz supported Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER™

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 SUPER™

NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2060

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Storage 3TB 3.5-inch 5400 RPM

2TB/1TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM

1024GB/512GB/256GB/128GB M.2 2280 PCI-e SSD Communication 802.11ax /ac/a/b/g/n,Wi‐Fi6with160MHz channel support

MU‐MIMO and Max TCP/IP TPT 1.8Gbps

Realtek® 8118AS Dragon Gigabit Ethernet Expansion 1x PCIe x16 slot

1x M.2 Slot for SSD

1x M.2 Slot for WLAN

2x HDD expansion bays Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Dimensions

(W x D x H) 175 x 386 x 392mm (6.89 x 15.19 x 15.43 inches)

The Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop will be available in North America in September with a starting price of US$799.99, the EMEA in August starting at €799, and in China in July starting at RMB 4,599. We’ll likely be getting a retail unit to review at a later date so stay tuned for our full impressions!

Predator Orion 9000

The Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop.

For the more demanding and hardcore gamers, the new Predator Orion 9000 (P09-920) offers up a much more beastly configuration. With up to an Intel® Core™ i9 Extreme Edition processor, dual NVIDIA® Geforce® RTX® 2080Ti graphics cards in SLI mode, up to three 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SDDs with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hot swap dock for SSD/HDDs, this machine is sure to impress performance-wise.

Acer has configured the Predator Orion 9000 with three Predator FrostBlade fans which provide 16% more airflow and 55% increased static pressure compare to previous generations. A CPU liquid cooler also helps keep the system cool.

The Predator Orion 9000 will be available in EMEA in October starting at €2,799; and in China in September, starting at RMB 20,999.

Predator Orion 3000

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop.

For those looking for a powerful punch in a mid-sized tower, the Acer Predator Orion offers just that. With options including a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER™ GPU, the system also supports up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory. With up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and two 3.5-inch SATA3 drives, the Predator Orion also makes a great video-editing workstation.

The Predator Orion 3000 will be available in North America in September starting at US$999.99; in EMEA in August starting at €899; and in China in July, starting at RMB 8,999.

Predator X25 Monitor

The Predator X25 gaming monitor.

Acer also unveiled some new monitors. First up is the Predator X25 Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC support and a 360Hz refresh rate. In addition, the Predator X25 can adjust brightness and color temperature based on ambient lighting.

With LightSense, the Predator X25 detects the amount of ambient light in the viewing environment and automatically adjusts its brightness settings to maximize viewing comfort. AdaptiveLight automatically adjusts the monitor’s backlights to suit the ambient light in the room, while ProxiSense reminds gamers to take a break after a set amount of time.

Pricing and availability of the Predator X25 has not been released yet.

Predator XB3 Gaming Monitors

The 27-inch Predator XB273U GX gaming monitor.

Four additional gaming monitors are coming from Acer as well. These are the 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, the 27-inch Predator XB273U GS and Predator XB273U GX, plus the 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GZ.

Each of the XB3 gaming monitors offer up to 240Hz refresh rates with up to 4K UHD resolution, DisplayHDR 400 certification, up to 0.5ms (GtoG) response time and wide 178-degree viewing angles. The AdaptiveLight feature is also available as well as RGB LightSense.

The Predator XB3 Series will be available in North America in September starting at US$429.99; in EMEA in August starting at €439; and in China in July, starting at RMB 2,999.

Predator Cestus 350 Gaming Mouse

The Predator Cestus 350 Gaming Mouse.

The sole peripheral on the list, the Predator Cestus 350 allows players to create five custom profiles or leverage preset DPI (up to 16,000) settings via the Pixart 3335 optical sensor. It also features 8 programmable buttons, fast wireless connectivity, 1ms/100Hz polling rate in wireless mode and 0./5ms/2000Hz in wired mode.

The Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse is currently available in North America starting at US$124.99; in EMEA it will be available inQ2, starting at €99.

Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

The Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM.

There’s gaming chairs and then there is the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM. This chair features OSIM V-Hand Massage Technology to massage the user’s neck, shoulders, and back. Designed to decreased tension and optimize physical comfort, this chair massages, kneads, presses, rolls, and taps, emulating the touch of a professional masseuse.

Finished with black carbon fibre patterned PVC leather, the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM also features two built-in Bluetooth speakers for added game immersion.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but you can bet we’ll be trying to get our hands on one of these to review once they are available.

What do you think about the Nitro 50 and the updated Acer desktop gaming lineup?