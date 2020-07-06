Tribit announces its QuietPlus 72 hybrid noise-cancelling headphones

Tribit is an audio company that has been churning out budget-friendly audio devices for a few years now. We’ve reviewed many Tribit devices and have generally come away with positive impressions of them. Now, the company is introducing its latest product made for those seeking noise-cancelling capabilities, the QuietPlus 72.

The company says the QuietPlus 72 headphones deliver hi-fi audio along with great noise-cancelling. Here’s what they have to say in their own words:

The new QuietPlus 72 headphones boast exceptional sound without any compromise. The dual 40mm fully optimized drivers deliver hi-fi sound with deep bass and accurately balanced mids and highs. With integrated Hybrid Noise Cancellation technology that can block sounds up to 30 decibels, users can get lost in their music without distractions from the outside world. The QuietPlus 72 headphones use the latest in Clear Voice Capture noise reduction technology to drown background noise, while enhancing voice clarity, ensuring wireless conversations are always crystal clear. The advanced Qualcomm chip with Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection with a range of up to 49 feet so users can stay connected even if they step away from their phone. Weighing a little over half a pound, the QuietPlus 72 headphones are perfect for music lovers often on-the-go. The headphones can fold into a compact design when not in use and are built with lightweight materials for extended listening sessions. Using the included USB-C charging cable, users can quickly charge and play for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The QuietPlus 72 headphones feature convenient buttons on the earcups to easily play, pause, or skip songs providing all-day power and ultimate convenience.

The QuietPlus 72 headphones are available now for $69.99 on TribitAudio.com and Amazon.com.

