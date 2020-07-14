Lenovo announces ThinkStation P620 — the first AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO workstation

Lenovo is starting off this week with some pretty cool news as it introduces its ThinkStation P620. The ThinkStation line of PCs is the company’s desktop workstations and they’re plenty powerful. Now, they’re even more powerful with the addition of the ThinkStation P620, the world’s first AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO workstation.

Lenovo sent out a press release with information on the new ThinkStation P620 along with some features and specifications including information on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor. Check that out below:

The ThinkStation P620 offers unparalleled power and performance, as well as the configurability to meet each customer's unique needs in a way that wasn't possible until now. By leveraging the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processor, Lenovo is delivering the only 64 core workstation platform – a new industry standard. Threadripper PRO processors also offer clock speeds up to 4.0GHz, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth, and 8-channel memory support. In addition to speed and flexibility, Lenovo customers now have unmatched core counts for multithreaded workloads in a single socket platform – rivaling competing dual-socket solutions. Prior to today, traditionally the max core count that a single-CPU system could handle was 18 cores, while the highest a dual-processor system could support was 56. The ThinkStation P620 unlocks a new era of what can be accomplished with a single CPU workstation. Now users can achieve seamless 8K streaming in real-time, reduced render times, ultra-fast simulation solving, quick assembly rebuilds, and smooth interactivity with 3D assets all without having to scale to a dual-socket system. The ThinkStation P620 delivers more than unmatched processing potential, with flexible GPU configurations, faster memory, quicker storage transfer speeds, and 10GB of built-in Ethernet – a new standard in connectivity. Lenovo designed and built the ThinkStation P620 to be the most versatile workstation on the market, removing the bottlenecks to allow performance to scale and user productivity to soar. This includes support for up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphics cards, up to 1TB of memory, and 20TB of storage. And when speed is king, this enterprise-grade powerhouse is the first and only PCIe Gen 4 workstation available today – offering twice the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0. Built to harness these high-end components, the P620 takes care to support its reliability and stability. For example, the advanced design of the processor also brings increased thermal requirements. Leveraging a unique air-cooled solution, Lenovo and AMD collaborated to create a custom-designed heat sink. In addition, AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO desktop processors offer advanced security features at the silicon level allowing users to better guard their important data. This includes AMD Secure Processor, validating code before it is executed to help ensure data and application integrity, as well as AMD Memory Guard which enables full memory encryption to help protect sensitive data against advanced physical attacks should a PC be lost or stolen.

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 with monitor.

1000W, 92% efficient Connectivity: Front Ports: (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (1) Mic/Headphone Combo Jack Rear Ports: (4) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (2) USB 2.0 Type-A (2) PS/2 (1) RJ-45 10 Gigabit Ethernet (1) Audio Line-In (1) Audio Line-Out (1) Microphone-In WLAN Intel PCIe Wi-Fi Card with Bluetooth™ External Antenna Kit (9260 AC)

Removable Storage: (1) 15-in-1 Media Card Reader2 (1) Slim ODD2 (1) Front Accessible Storage Enclosure2

Expansion Slots: (4) PCIe 4.0 x16 Gen 4 (2) PCIe 4.0 x8 Gen 4

Software: Lenovo Preload Lenovo Vantage Lenovo ThinkShield

Lenovo Preload Lenovo Vantage Lenovo ThinkShield Dimensions: (WxDxH) (mm): 165 x 460 x 440 (inches): 6.5 x 18.1 x 17.3

(WxDxH) (mm): 165 x 460 x 440 (inches): 6.5 x 18.1 x 17.3 Weight: Max configuration: 52.91lbs (24kg)

