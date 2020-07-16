Acer announces its new Nitro XZ2 series gaming monitors

The humble monitor, its main task is to deliver the images your PC’s video card is outputting. If you think about that, that humble monitor takes on a whole new level of importance and a good monitor is essential for gamers. Now, Acer has announced a new series of gaming monitors that start at US$199.99. The Acer Nitro XZ2 series of gaming monitors.

The Nitro XZ2 series offers gamers smooth and immersive gameplay with AMD Radeon FreeSync, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, and up to a fast 1ms response time. The series includes the 31.5-inch Nitro XZ322QU and 27-inch Nitro XZ272 supporting up to a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and the 23.6-inch 144Hz Nitro XZ242Q. Thanks to Visual Response Boost (VRB), they deliver up to a 1ms response time, resulting in smoothly rendered images with less noticeable blur in fast-moving scenes.

The Acer Nitro XZ2

“Our newest Nitro series monitors combine speed, FreeSync, and curved panels to offer fun and exciting gaming at a great value,” said Ronald Lau, Acer America director – stationary computing. “The fast performance and affordable pricing make the Nitro series ideal for a wide range of gamers, particularly for first-person shooter and racing games where fluid visuals are key.” The Nitro XZ2 series monitors support DisplayPort and HDMI on AMD Radeon™ FreeSync, which syncs the monitor’s and graphics card’s frames to deliver clear and fluid visuals even during the fiercest battles. VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 provides up to 400 nit cd/m 2 brightness, a 100 million: 1 maximum contrast ratio and HDR10 support, resulting in brilliant images with true-to-life colors. In addition, the 1500R curved screen increases the field of view and perceived area of peripheral vision compared to a flat display of the same size. Full HD resolution provides sharp and clear visuals, perfect for gaming, editing photos, and viewing movies and videos. Gamers can optimize their visual advantage by selecting from 11 black level options to reveal details often hidden in the shadows, so they don’t miss a thing. In addition, 6-axis color adjustment enables color, hue, and saturation to be fine-tuned to suit individual preferences. Acer

The Acer Nitro XZ2 Series monitors come with dual 3W speakers and are available now at leading retailers with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices starting at US$449.99 for the Nitro XZ322QU, US$259.99 for the Nitro XZ272 and US$199.99 for the Acer Nitro XZ242Q.

