Back-to-school deals from Verizon are here

Back-to-school. That phrase used to strike fear into the hearts of kids everywhere but given that 2020 has been a very strange year, none of us knows what back-to-school actually looks like. Well, whatever it ends up looking like, what we do know for certain is that we all love deals.

Verizon has announced a handful of back-to-school deals that you can take advantage of until July 23rd. Check out some of what they’re offering up:

Get an iPhone on us : Verizon is offering two great deals to get you the most advanced iPhone yet. Switch to Verizon and get a new 64GB iPhone 11 on us when you trade-in select phones and add a new Unlimited line. Have more than one student in your family? Buy one iPhone 11 and get one on us.

: Verizon is offering two great deals to get you the most advanced iPhone yet. Switch to Verizon and get a new 64GB iPhone 11 on us when you trade-in select phones and add a new Unlimited line. Have more than one student in your family? Buy one iPhone 11 and get one on us. $700 off popular Android phones : Get up to $700 oﬀ of the best Android phones, including the Samsung S20 5G UW when you switch to Verizon and trade-in certain old phones, plus get a Verizon Stream TV on us.

: Get up to $700 oﬀ of the best Android phones, including the Samsung S20 5G UW when you switch to Verizon and trade-in certain old phones, plus get a Verizon Stream TV on us. Verizon Mix & Match: With Verizon’s Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans, you can customize your services based on your needs and interests, and get access to a ton of awesome content, including a one-year free Disney+ subscription, Apple Music and more. What’s more? You can easily switch unlimited plans using the My Verizon app as your kid’s interests and data habits change

With Verizon’s Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans, you can customize your services based on your needs and interests, and get access to a ton of awesome content, including a one-year free Disney+ subscription, Apple Music and more. What’s more? You can easily switch unlimited plans using the My Verizon app as your kid’s interests and data habits change Student discount: Enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate college students can get up to $25 off per month on two phone lines with Unlimited

Enrolled undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate college students can get up to $25 off per month on two phone lines with Unlimited Teacher discount: Teachers get Verizon’s best price for Unlimited, from $30/line with 4 lines on Start Unlimited.

Teachers get Verizon’s best price for Unlimited, from $30/line with 4 lines on Start Unlimited. Save on GizmoWatch 2: If you have younger children and want the confidence that they are safe and sound, Verizon is making it easier than ever to get a new GizmoWatch 2. Starting July 23, buy one GizmoWatch 2 for $99.99 and get another for half off.

If you have younger children and want the confidence that they are safe and sound, Verizon is making it easier than ever to get a new GizmoWatch 2. Starting July 23, buy one GizmoWatch 2 for $99.99 and get another for half off. Smarten up your dorm room (or homeroom): Also, switch to Verizon and add a new Unlimited line and get an Echo dot and Amazon Smart Plug on us.

It might be a good idea to call ahead and find out your local Verizon store policy for COVID-19 and masks.

Back-to-school will be here sooner than you think, and these deals are only good until July 23rd. So be sure to check out Verizon’s website or head to your local store for more information.

