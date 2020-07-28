Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set review: Add a splash of colour to your keyboards

One bonus about having a mechanical gaming keyboard is that you can switch up your keycaps and add some personalization. Our Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set review takes a look at the company’s doubleshot PBT keycaps for mechanical and optical keyboards. Check out what we thought of them!

Specifications

The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set has the following features and specifications:

Shine-resistant PBT material

Backlight compatible

Fits all Razer mechanical and optical keyboards

Fits all cross-shaped axis (Cherry-style) switches

Fits both Razer and standard 104/105 key US and UK layouts

Includes mechanical and optical keyboard stabilizers

Available in Black, Mercury (White), Quartz (Pink), and Green

What’s in the box

120 Razer PBT keycaps

Keycap puller

Mechanical keyboard stabilizers

Optical keyboard stabilizers

Important Product Information Guide

What’s included with the Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set.

Design

The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set contains 120 doubleshot PBT keycaps which fit both cross-shaped axis (Cherry-style) and optical switches. Each cap utilizes a doubleshot molding and has an ultra-thin font. The PBT material used in the construction has a nice textured finish which doesn’t feel slippery at all. In addition, the doubleshot PBT construction should enhance the durability of the keycaps as well. The underside of each keycap has a familiar cross-shaped stem which, again, should fit most mechanical/optical keyboards.

Our review sample came in Razer’s iconic green colour. You can also get Mercury (White), Black, or Quartz (Pink) to mix things up further. Replace them all or just a few to make your keyboard yours.

The font on the keycap is quite thin and is backlight compatible. Unfortunately, I found that when used on the black Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard, the backlighting bled a bit in a rectangular shape around each letter. As a result, it tended to throw off the consistent lighting look across the keyboard when a mix of key colours were used.

Unfortunately, there seems to be extra light bleed around the letters on the Razer PBT keycaps.

Installation/Assembly

Keycap replacement is pretty easy for the most part, and the same holds true for the Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set. Using the included keycap puller, place it around the bottom edges of the keycap, squeeze, and gently pull up. You’ll want to go slowly as you don’t want the keycap puller to slip and potentially scratch the sides of your keys as your pulling them up.

Once the key you want to replace has been removed, push the Razer PBT Keycap firmly into place over the exposed switch stem. If it is a larger key, like the spacebar or enter key, make sure to insert the required stabilizers into the stems on the underside of the keycap before putting it in place. The stabilizers will prevent key wobble on larger keycaps.

Use the included keycap puller to remove the keys you want to replace.

Overall, just go slow, do one or a few keys at a time, and it should be pretty easy to replace them.

Price/Value

At US$29.99, the Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set is fairly reasonably priced. After all, you are getting good quality doubleshot PBT keycaps. In addition, you’re getting enough to fit 104- or 105-key layouts, as well as US and UK layouts with Razer or standard bottom rows.

Wrap-up

The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set features a solid set of doubleshot PBT keycaps in four different colours.

