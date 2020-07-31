Plugable USB-C Adapters review: Add a display or network port to your computer

While USB Type-C hubs are commonplace for expanding the ports on laptops and other devices, there are times when you might only need one extra port. Enter single USB-C adapters that offer up a number of connection types including HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, Ethernet, and more.

Our Plugable USB-C Adapters review takes a look at three of the company’s latest USB-C adapters for HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet connections. Read on to see what we thought!

Specifications

The Plugable USB-C Adapters have the following features and specifications:

Designed to be your long-term go-to source of connection wherever you are, these adapters allow you to connect external monitors or add wired Gigabit access to Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Alt Mode compatible computers.

Under 2 inches in size and weighing less than a AA battery, these adapters are made to be compact and portable.

Featuring updated chipsets and flat, tangle-resistant cables that open up more compatibility and connectivity options for Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C systems, each adapter is designed to withstand thousands of bends and built to last.

24 month limited parts and labor warranty

USB-C to HDMI Adapter (USBC-THDMI) Mirror or extend a 4K HDMI monitor, projector, or TV to your laptop. Experience Ultra HD 4K video with an HDMI 1.4 output at resolutions up to 3840×2160 @ 30Hz.

(USBC-THDMI) USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter (USBC-TDP) Add a DisplayPort port to connect to a monitor with fast, high-quality video via DisplayPort Alt Mode. Enjoy clear, crisp visuals with up to 4K 60Hz resolutions.

(USBC-TDP) USB-C to VGA Adapter (USBC-TVGA) Connect an external monitor, projector, or TV via VGA to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop with clear resolutions up to 1920×1200 at 60Hz.

(USBC-TVGA) USB-C to Ethernet Adapter (USBC-TE1000) If your ethernet is slowing you down, switch to fast, reliable Gigabit Ethernet connection that keeps up with your needs. With driver-less installation in modern versions of Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS, users can quickly get online securely.

(USBC-TE1000)

What’s in the box

Plugable USB-C Adapter HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, or VGA

The Plugable USB-C Adapters are pretty compact in size.

Design

The Plugable USB-C Adapters are pretty simple and small in design. Each adapter is roughly 4-inches in length. Of that length, 1 3/4-inches is the adapter portion with the rest being the cable and USB-C plug. As for the adapter, in addition to being under 2-inches in length is about 7/8 of an inch wide and 3/8 of an inch thick. The Plugable logo is printed on the top in an off white.

While the the adapter portion is manufactured from plastic, they are pretty sturdy and solid feeling. Unless you’re stepping on them while wearing shoes, they survive just fine in a pocket in your backpack while on the go. The cable portion is thin and flat and has a nice rubber finish.

Ease of Use

USB-C adapters are a no-brainer to use. Simply plug the USB Type-C end into an open USB-C Thunderbolt port on your laptop or computer. Next, plug in the appropriate cable — HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, or Ethernet — into the other end and connect it to your monitor or network port.

Performance

As mentioned above, I tested the USB-C to DisplayPort, USB-C to HDMI, and USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet adapters. These were all tested using a Dell XPS 15 laptop. In all three cases, the Plugable USB-C Adapters worked as advertised.

I was able to get the stated 4K 30Hz over HDMI, 4K 60Hz over DisplayPort, and was able to max out my internet connection using the Gigabit Ethernet adapter. One thing I will note, however, is that you will need a Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C Alt Mode compatible computer in order to use the HDMI and DisplayPort adapters.

The Plugable USB-C Ethernet, HDMI, and DisplayPort adapters.

Price/Value

While USB Type-C docks can be pricey, each of the Plugabe USB-C Adapters are only US$14.95. Honestly, if you only need one or two specific port types, these adapters are the way to go given their performance and price.

Wrap-up

The Plugable USB-C Adapters offer up the convenience of adding an external monitor or Ethernet connection at an affordable price point.

