Razer releases new ultra high-speed, ultra-low friction hard mouse mat

Razer has been on a tear this year, especially the last couple of months (and there’s more to come)! From the Razer Kishi for Android (and Xbox), DeathAdder V2 Mini mouse, Cynosa V2 keyboard, Huntsman Mini keyboard, and the Razer BlackShark V2 esports gaming headset, the company has been updating a lot of their products. Today, Razer has announced the Razer Acari — an ultra high-speed, ultra-low friction, large format mouse mat.

The Razer Acari is 420 by 320 mm (16.5 x 12.6 inches) for a nice large mouse surface. The hard mouse mat features an oleophobic coating above an ultraviolet activated nano-bead surface which “guarantees pixel tracking with world-class static and dynamic friction coeffecients.” The oleophobic coating helps reduce build up of skin oils and dust to keep the mousepad as clean, slick, and smooth as possible for optimal performance.

The Razer Acari ultra high-speed mouse mat.

Key features of the Razer Acari hard mouse mat include:

Large surface area for complete freedom of movement

Ultraviolet activated nano-bead surface for pixel precise accuracy

Ultra-low friction for maximum speed and glide

Thin form factor for optimal wrist comfort

Antis/-slip base to keep the mat in place

Sturdy resin build for greater durability and easy maintenance

Oleophobic coating, ultraviolet activated nano-bead surface, polycabonate core, textured rubber base

Dimensions: 420 x 320 x 1.95mm (16.5 x 12.6 x 0.08in)

The Razer Acari ultra high-speed mouse mat is available from Razer’s website for US$59.99. Be sure to check back in the next week or so for our full review!

What do you think about the Razer Acari ultra high-speed mouse mat? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.