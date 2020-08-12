Android / Microsoft / Mobile

The Microsoft Surface Duo is now available for pre-order

The Surface Duo will set you back between US$1399.99 and $1499.99 and comes with the smartphone, a bumper case, and an 18W USB-C power supply.

Microsoft gave us our first teaser trailer of the Surface Duo in October last year, leaving us wanting to know more. Over time the leaks inevitably came and even some Microsoft employees posted pictures on Twitter showing off the foldable device.

As of today, we finally have a price tag and the full specification sheet for the Surface Duo. To start off with, when fully opened, the display becomes an 8.1″ Dual PixelSense Fusion AMOLED with a resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels. On the other hand, the single-screen format is a 5.6″ display with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels. The battery size seems a bit lacking and comes in at 3577mAh. Under the hood, the Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. In the camera department, the folding smartphone features an adaptive 11MP shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

The Microsoft Surface Duo.

If you’re curious about pricing, the Surface Duo will set you back between US$1399.99 and $1499.99. As most foldable smartphones already have a high price tag and probably will for a while longer until they become more mainstream. In this case, you’re paying for the Surface Duo device, a bumper case, and an 18W USB-C power supply. The device will come unlocked and work with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, even though the last carrier doesn’t show support on the full specs list.

If US$1399 is too much for you, and it really is, Microsoft is offering up to US$700 cash back with a trade-in offer. If you’re trying get to that US$700 amount, you’ll need to trade in a current phone such as an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max with at least 64GB or Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus 5G. Other than that, most devices that you can choose to trade in from range between US$550 and US$650.

Full specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo are below:

DimensionsOpen:145.2 mm (H) x 186.9 mm (W) x 4.8 mm (T) 
Closed:145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (T at hinge)
Weight250 grams
DisplayDual PixelSense™ Fusion
Displays open: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700×1800 (3:2), 401 PPI
Single PixelSense™ Display: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800×1350 (4:3), 401 PPI
Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Battery LifeUp to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
Up to 10 days of Standby Time
Up to 27 hours of Talk Time
Battery Capacity3577mAh (typical) dual battery
Battery chargingBattery charging using 18W in box power supply
Camera and video recordingAdaptive camera 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear 
Photos: Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection; Super-resolution zoom, and super zoom up to 7x Portrait mode with adjustable depth control; Panorama modeBurst mode 
Video recording: 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps; HEVC and H.264 video recording formats; Gyro-based digital video stabilization
Video conferencingMicrosoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps
High CRI LED Flash for both front and world facing photo and video scenarios
Countries, carriers, and compatibility4Countries: U.S. 
Unlocked device: AT&T, T-Mobile 
Locked device: AT&T
Network and connectivityWiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz) 
Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0 
LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL, 5CA, LAA. Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19,20,25,26,28,29,30,66
TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46
WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
SIMOne eSIM and one Nano SIM 
Note: AT&T locked device will not support eSIM
ProcessorQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform optimized for the dual-screen experience
ConnectionsUSB-C® 3.1
Storage and memory6128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage 6GB DRAM
AudioMono speaker, Dual Mic noise suppression and echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures 
Best-in-class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands-free mode 
Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive
SoftwareAndroid™ 10; Microsoft and Google apps pre-installed
SensorsDual Accelerometer
Dual Gyroscope
Dual Magnetometer
Dual Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Hall Sensor
Fingerprint Sensor
Video playbackVideo Playback Formats: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM 
Wireless: Chromecast support 
Wired: DisplayPort over USB-C®.
Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter
ExteriorExterior Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 
Color: Glacier
Security and authenticationBiometric lock type: Fingerprint reader (1:100K FAR <3% FRR)
Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password 
Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
Language supportAll supported languages (Android™ 10)
Pen and inkingSupports all in market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen
*Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported
What’s in the boxSurface Duo
Surface Duo Bumper (Color: Glacier)
Surface Duo USB-C® Power Supply (18w)
Quick Start Guide
Warranty and Compliance Guide
SIM Ejector tool
Warranty91-year limited hardware warranty
The Microsoft Store Promise for Surface60-day return policy
90 days of free technical phone support
Free virtual workshops and training

So, what are your thoughts about Microsoft’s first-generation foldable device? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

