The Microsoft Surface Duo is now available for pre-order

Microsoft gave us our first teaser trailer of the Surface Duo in October last year, leaving us wanting to know more. Over time the leaks inevitably came and even some Microsoft employees posted pictures on Twitter showing off the foldable device.

As of today, we finally have a price tag and the full specification sheet for the Surface Duo. To start off with, when fully opened, the display becomes an 8.1″ Dual PixelSense Fusion AMOLED with a resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels. On the other hand, the single-screen format is a 5.6″ display with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels. The battery size seems a bit lacking and comes in at 3577mAh. Under the hood, the Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. In the camera department, the folding smartphone features an adaptive 11MP shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

The Microsoft Surface Duo.

If you’re curious about pricing, the Surface Duo will set you back between US$1399.99 and $1499.99. As most foldable smartphones already have a high price tag and probably will for a while longer until they become more mainstream. In this case, you’re paying for the Surface Duo device, a bumper case, and an 18W USB-C power supply. The device will come unlocked and work with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, even though the last carrier doesn’t show support on the full specs list.

If US$1399 is too much for you, and it really is, Microsoft is offering up to US$700 cash back with a trade-in offer. If you’re trying get to that US$700 amount, you’ll need to trade in a current phone such as an iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max with at least 64GB or Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus 5G. Other than that, most devices that you can choose to trade in from range between US$550 and US$650.

Full specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo are below:

Dimensions Open:145.2 mm (H) x 186.9 mm (W) x 4.8 mm (T)

Closed:145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (T at hinge) Weight 250 grams Display Dual PixelSense™ Fusion

Displays open: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700×1800 (3:2), 401 PPI

Single PixelSense™ Display: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800×1350 (4:3), 401 PPI

Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Battery Life Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback

Up to 10 days of Standby Time

Up to 27 hours of Talk Time Battery Capacity 3577mAh (typical) dual battery Battery charging Battery charging using 18W in box power supply Camera and video recording Adaptive camera 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF and 84.0° diagonal FOV optimized with AI for front and rear

Photos: Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection; Super-resolution zoom, and super zoom up to 7x Portrait mode with adjustable depth control; Panorama modeBurst mode

Video recording: 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps; HEVC and H.264 video recording formats; Gyro-based digital video stabilization Video conferencing Microsoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps

High CRI LED Flash for both front and world facing photo and video scenarios Countries, carriers, and compatibility4 Countries: U.S.

Unlocked device: AT&T, T-Mobile

Locked device: AT&T Network and connectivity WiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0

LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL, 5CA, LAA. Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload

FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19,20,25,26,28,29,30,66

TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46

WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900

Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS SIM One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Note: AT&T locked device will not support eSIM Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform optimized for the dual-screen experience Connections USB-C® 3.1 Storage and memory6 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage 6GB DRAM Audio Mono speaker, Dual Mic noise suppression and echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures

Best-in-class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands-free mode

Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive Software Android™ 10; Microsoft and Google apps pre-installed Sensors Dual Accelerometer

Dual Gyroscope

Dual Magnetometer

Dual Ambient Light Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Hall Sensor

Fingerprint Sensor Video playback Video Playback Formats: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM

Wireless: Chromecast support

Wired: DisplayPort over USB-C®.

Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter Exterior Exterior Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Color: Glacier Security and authentication Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader (1:100K FAR <3% FRR)

Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password

Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator Language support All supported languages (Android™ 10) Pen and inking Supports all in market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen

*Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported What’s in the box Surface Duo

Surface Duo Bumper (Color: Glacier)

Surface Duo USB-C® Power Supply (18w)

Quick Start Guide

Warranty and Compliance Guide

SIM Ejector tool Warranty9 1-year limited hardware warranty The Microsoft Store Promise for Surface 60-day return policy

90 days of free technical phone support

Free virtual workshops and training

