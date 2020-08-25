Plugable’s new USB-C 7-in-1 hub is super affordable

If you have a newer laptop, especially an ultra-thin one, chances are you have a USB-C hub. The problem with USB-C hubs though is they can often be pretty pricey. Another issue is sub-standard or non-USB compliant hubs which could damage your laptop and other gear. While the hub market is crowded, Plugable is adding a USB-C 7-in-1 hub that’s super affordable and compliant: only US$29.95.

That’s right! The Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 Multi-function Hub has HDMI, pass-through charging support, three USB 3.0 ports, and SD and microSD card slots encased in an aluminum enclosure. All for under $30. The only thing it’s really missing, in my opinion, is an Ethernet port.

Plugable decided it was time to release an affordable hub that includes reliable DisplayPort over USB-C, consistent port functionality, and solid build quality.

We have been looking closely at the USB-C hub market for years but the technology available at the time never met our standards and we didn’t want to develop a product that we weren’t proud to put the Plugable name on. As members of the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), we know the USB space and hold our products to the highest quality standards. Building on the latest technology, we are able to offer a USB-C hub solution that actually delivers on its promises, inducing more reliable DisplayPort over USB-C

issues, consistency in port functionality, less risk of overdrawing power, and protecting the laptop when using pass-through charging.” Plugable Founder Bernie Thompson

The company has tested their new hub with the MacBook Pro, HP Spectre x360, Dell XPS, Lenovo ThinkPad, and other systems with Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C ports. The hub is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chromebooks that have a USB-C port which supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode, USB Power Delivery, or Thunderbolt 3.

Backed by a 24-month warranty, the hub is now available at Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart for $29.99. In addition, Plugable is offering a $5 off coupon on Amazon to celebrate the launch of this new hub.

What do you think about the super affordable Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 Multi-function Hub? Is it something you think you’ll be picking up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.