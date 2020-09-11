Win an Xbox Series X from Taco Bell before it’s on sale

Taco Bell and Xbox have had a strong relationship now for the past 4-years. This is the 4th time the companies are collaborating on a giveaway. This year, you could win yourself an Xbox Series X just by stuffing your piehole with tacos.

Beginning September 24, fans who purchase any medium or large drink via the Taco Bell app or in-person will receive a code on the cup to win a new Xbox Series X bundle. You can play up to three times per day – and did we mention there will be a winner every 15 minutes throughout the promotion?

Eat the tacos and win an Xbox Series X!

The Xbox Series X bundle contains an Xbox Series X console, a new Xbox Wireless Controller, and a six-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Play new Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite (coming 2021) the same day they release and enjoy exclusive member discounts and free Perks. Additionally, starting September 15, Ultimate members in 22 markets across North America, Europe, and in South Korea will be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phones and tablets. To get your hands on a free taco and gain even earlier access to win an Xbox Series X bundle, make sure you sign up for Taco Bell’s all-new rewards program. All you need to do is download the Taco Bell app and join the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by September 13. Those that have opted-in to receive emails will be able to register and gain exclusive access to be included in daily drawings from September 15 to September 21. Xbox and Taco Bell partnered in 2001 to launch the original Xbox, so it’s only fitting that the two reunite to bring fans the brand-new Xbox Series X almost two decades later.

For complete details, head to the promotion’s official page.

