Alan Ruck won’t allow his kid to take the Ferrari

Alan Ruck has been in many films, including Young Guns II, Speed, War Machine, and Twister. But there is no question that his most popular film was the cult classic, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Alan Ruck played the uptight hypochondriac character, Cameron Frye. Honestly, one can argue that the film would never have been as great as it was without Alan Ruck’s performance.

Now, Ruck is stepping back into the garage that birthed Ferris’s adventure. If you remember, in Frye’s garage, Bueller convinced Frye that it was a good idea to “borrow” his father’s Ferrari. Now that we’re in 2020, “borrowing” your father’s Ferrari isn’t that easy anymore, as Alan Ruck demonstrates in this cute promo for LiftMaster.

“Smart home technology wasn’t available in 1985 when we made the movie, so if they remade Bueller today the kids would have a lot of trouble circumventing LiftMaster’s Secure View,” said Alan Ruck. “When I stepped into the Frye Family garage that LiftMaster recreated from the movie, I had flashbacks! I think LiftMaster picked the perfect iconic garage scene to demonstrate how Secure View and smart access solutions can provide peace-of-mind for homeowners.” “Referencing a classic film to show the evolution of the smart garage was really fun – and we were honored to work with Alan Ruck to showcase the Secure View in a garage based on America’s most iconic garage scene,” said Pam McMeen, Chief Marketing Officer for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door opener brands and myQ connected technology. “Being a Chicago-based company, not only does the movie’s origins hit a sweet spot for us, but giving Alan Ruck the opportunity to experience life worry-free thanks to his new LiftMaster Secure View Opener powered by myQ lets us show how the smart garage is a game-changing extension of the smart home.”

The original garage and house was located in Highland Park, Illinois.

The whole promo was made to advertise the LiftMaster Secure View Garage Opener, which you can find out more about on the company’s website.

