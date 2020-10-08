HiSense announces new Roku TV-ready soundbars

HiSense isn’t exactly a new brand but it is a brand that is just making inroads into the American market. The company has come a long way, their first US offerings were pretty rough and low budget TVs but they’ve turned things around.

It’s safe to say that HiSense is going to give TCL a run for its money in the TV and soundbar market here in the US. Now, the company has announced three new soundbars that are Roku TV-ready and these are the features the company says they come with:

Better TV Sound : Easy to place and connect, Hisense’s new soundbars are an all-in-one solution that improves consumers’ TV sound experience and are perfect for TV’s 32” or larger. Instead of just hearing the scene, users are transported into it.

Easy Connectivity : With HDMI (ARC), the new soundbars can connect to a TV through a single HDMI cable (included), connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, and be controlled with one remote. Users will be enjoying better TV sound in minutes.

Roku TV Ready : As Roku TV Ready devices, all soundbars are fully compatible with any Roku TV through the HDMI (ARC) connection. Consumers are able to use the Roku TV remote to control not only the tv, but the sound bar – making it an easier setup and navigation experience.

Simple, Compact Design : The compact and elegant all-in-one design will easily fit any living room, bedroom, or family room space.

Built-In/Wireless Subwoofer : The HS214 comes with a built-in subwoofer that delivers excellent bass for a full-bodied audio experience. The HS218 includes a dedicated, wireless subwoofer that delivers the robust low-end frequencies that punctuate movies, music and games without any messy wires. Users will feel the "boom" from both models while the two front-facing speakers project bright, clear high- and mid-range frequencies.

Wireless Music Streaming : All three soundbars are equipped with Bluetooth technology, making it easy to wirelessly enjoy music from smartphones, tablets or laptops.

Quick Touch EQ Modes : With multiple preset EQ settings, users get the best audio performance from music, movies, and news.

: With multiple preset EQ settings, users get the best audio performance from music, movies, and news. Accessories Included: Hisense provides users with everything they need to fulfill their audio experience, right out of the box. Accessories included: HDMI cable, optical cable and a wall mounting kit.

The HS218

Hisense delivers big sound in a sleek, compact design with its new line of Roku TV Ready soundbars, available now for purchase. Available in three models, consumers can choose from the HS205 (60 watts), HS214 (108 watts), and the HS218 (120 watts), making it easy to choose the best audio alternative for any room in the home. Instead of just hearing the scene, the soundbars immerse consumers into it – maximizing the user’s entertainment experience with their robust sound. The compact and sleek design of the soundbars doesn’t compromise space, making them the perfect addition to any bedroom, living room, or family room. The HS205, HS214 and HS218 are a great alternative to enhance the user’s sound experience. Both the HS214 and HS218 include built-in or wireless subwoofers, while all three soundbars are equipped with three speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and quick touch EQ modes. HiSense

The HS205 (US$69.99), HS214 (US$99.99), and HS218 (US$149.99) are available for purchase at Amazon.

