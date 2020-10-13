Fiora’s new wireless charging station doubles as a UVC sterilizer

With more focus on sterilization and germ-killing due to COVID-19, companies are coming out with some interesting products. While UV sterilizers are not new, there are definitely more of them than ever before. Fiora has just released a new wireless charging station that doubles as an ultraviolet C sterilizer that offers 360-degree sanitization.

COVID-19 aside, it’s not a bad idea to de-germ your electronics, keys, and other items you use and touch frequently. With four ultraviolet LED lights, the Fiora UVC sanitizer kills 99.8% of harmful bacteria, including E. coli, from items placed inside. The lid doubles as a 15W fast wireless charger for compatible smartphones that support Wireless Qi charging.

According to a 2017 study in Germs: Enabling the Future, phones are…well, phones are gross. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers cell phones a “frequently touched surface” and a possible carrier of COVID-19 and other viruses. The CDC recommends cleaning all frequently touched surfaces as a matter of routine, but moisture and phones don’t mix. Experts recommend cleaning your phone at least once a day, or after placing on a public surface or near sneezing or coughing. Fiora Press Release

The Fiora Ultraviolet C Sterilizer & Wireless Charging Station.

Key features of the Fiora Ultraviolet C Sterilizer & Wireless Charging Station include:

4 powerful ultraviolet LED lights for 360-degree disinfecting

Eliminates 99.8% of E.coli and other harmful bacteria

Dimensions: 8.66 Inches x 4.72 Inches x 1.73 Inches

LED charging and disinfecting indicator lights

Disinfect your cellphone, AirPods, keys and other Items 15W/10W/7.5/5W wireless charging speed for cellphones and AirPods

Supports 15W Fast Charge and Quick Charge QC 3.0

Over-charging and Surge Protection

Heat protection and temperature control

Certified safe with CE, FCC, ROHs International Product Safety Certification

Third-party clinical testing certifications

12-month manufacturer warranty

The charging/sterilizing station is available for US$69.95 with discounts for bulk orders of 20 or more units.

