HyperStand review: A solid portable laptop stand with adjustable heights

Laptops are commonplace these days for both work and play. However, using a laptop alone in its default position isn’t exactly the greatest for a number of reasons. First, you could affecting the airflow under your laptop. Second, it’s not healthy given that common practice is to have the top of your monitor level with your eye level. Laptops often sit way below this. Third, if you have an external keyboard attached, the screen tends to be pushed further back.

Our HyperStand review takes a look at an adjustable aluminum alloy laptop stand that raises your laptop up for optimal viewing and use. Read on for our full review!

Specifications

The HyperStand has the following features and specifications:

All-in-one portable storage: Foldable for easy storage and travel usage. Light and thin.

Foldable for easy storage and travel usage. Light and thin. Adjustable viewing angles: 5 different adjustable levels to help improve sitting posture and spinal comfort

5 different adjustable levels to help improve sitting posture and spinal comfort Aluminum frame: Allows fast heat dissipation and laptop ventilation

Allows fast heat dissipation and laptop ventilation No-Slip grip: Silicone non-slip cushion for a no-slip grip to provide stability for the laptop

Silicone non-slip cushion for a no-slip grip to provide stability for the laptop Multi-use functionality: In addition to laptop use, it is useful for mobile phones, tablets, books, and sheet music

In addition to laptop use, it is useful for mobile phones, tablets, books, and sheet music Compatibility: Supports up to and including 17″ laptops

Supports up to and including 17″ laptops Dimensions: 60 x 255 mm (2.36″ x 10″)

60 x 255 mm (2.36″ x 10″) Weight: 182g (6.42oz / 0.4 lb)

182g (6.42oz / 0.4 lb) Warranty: 1 year

What’s in the box

HyperStand

Carrying pouch

2x stand grips

How to use leaflet

What’s included with the HyperStand portable laptop stand.

Design

The HyperStand has a bit of a utilitarian look to it. That’s not to say it’s totally unattractive, but it is sleek and simple. Our review unit came in the silver colourway as the gray is currently sold out. The design is quite practical with all the legs and hinges folding up into the main laptop stand portions. When expanded, the stand consists of two laptop base pieces connected with an x-shaped hinge. Near the front of the base pieces is a small piece which flips up to hold your laptop in place and keep it from sliding down. A pair of extra plastic stand grips which slip over these are included for larger laptops.

The legs themselves fold out from the inside of the base pieces, creating rectangular holes in the base piece when extended. The main leg has five notches cut out in it while the smaller leg has a little tongue on the end which fits into the notches.

At the bottom of the base pieces is a rubber coating to prevent slippage. Rubber pads are also present on the back adjustable feet. On the top face of the base pieces are four more pads (two on each) near the top and bottom for your laptop to rest on. The bottom flip up piece also has a rubber pad on it for the front edge of your laptop, as do the plastic extension pieces.

The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded.

As for branding, the Hyper logo is printed on each base piece.

Fully expanded, it is 7 3/4-inches wide, between 2 1/8-inches to 5 1/2-inches in height, and between 9 3/4-inches to 9-inches deep depending on height setting used. When folded up, the HyperStand is a mere 3/8-inch thick by 2.36-inches wide and 10-inches in length. It fits nicely in the included carrying case and makes it easy to slide in your bag or backpack.

This is one solid collapsible laptop stand due to the aluminum alloy used in its construction. Even though each component is only about 1/8-inch thick, it is solid and sturdy when expanded at any height. The middle supporting bracket is attached well and I don’t expect it to wear out any time soon due to the roller-type setup.

Ease of Use

At first glance, the HyperStand does look a bit confusing to use. However, it really isn’t after you figure it out. To start, grab one base piece in each hand and pull out to expand it width wise. Next, push down the long center piece on the bottom half of the stand and push it all the way back. Once that’s done, push the smaller top center pieces down and hook it into the desired height notch on the longer piece. Finally, flip up the small bottom pieces to hold your laptop on the stand. If you have a bigger laptop, slide the end caps on the small pieces.

The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the middle position.

To collapse the HyperStand, simply perform the steps above in reverse.

Performance

I used the HyperStand in two positions. The lowest for when I’m using the laptop keyboard and the highest when using an external keyboard. The lowest raised the laptop enough and gave it enough of an angle on the keyboard to feel more comfortable while typing. The highest worked great with an external keyboard as it then positioned the screen at an optimal height for viewing.

I also tried the HyperStand with a few different laptops including 14-, 15.6-, and 17.3-inch sizes. While the 17.3-inch was a bit iffy (the company does say up to 17-inch laptops), the stand held it just fine. You may have to play with your laptop positioning just a bit to find the absolute center to prevent wobble if you’re using your laptop keyboard. If using an external keyboard, there is a bit of play in where you place your laptop as you won’t be touching your laptop in that case. In any case, once properly set up, I had no concerns with the sturdiness of any of the laptops on the stand.

The HyperStand portable laptop stand with 14-inch laptop.

Accessories

The HyperStand comes with a carrying pouch as well. Made of a relatively thin material, it has a drawstring at the top and the stand fits perfectly inside it. It is soft on the outside so you shouldn’t have to worry about it damaging your laptop if you’re carrying it in the same pouch of your bag or backpack.

While a nice touch, the fabric is a bit thin and even pulling on it a bit to stretch it allows you to see through it. It would have been nice to see a slightly thicker fabric used. That being said, as the HyperStand fits perfectly in it without having to stretch it, it should last under normal use.

Price/Value

At US$29.99, the HyperStand is very reasonably priced based on the materials used, its ease of use, and its portability. It can be purchased from the Hyper website.

Photo Gallery

What's included with the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully collapsed. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the lowest position. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the second lowest position. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the middle position. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the second highest position. The HyperStand portable laptop stand fully expanded in the highest position. Detail view of the arm/back leg on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. Detail view of the arm/back leg on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The HyperX branding on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The foot ledge to hold a laptop in place on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The foot ledge with extra cap to hold a laptop in place on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The HyperStand portable laptop stand with 14-inch laptop. The foot ledge with extra cap showing 14-inch laptop in place on the HyperStand portable laptop stand. The foot ledge with extra cap showing 14-inch laptop in place on the HyperStand portable laptop stand.

Wrap-up

If you use a laptop frequently, you owe it to yourself to get a laptop stand for a number of reasons. The HyperStand is a great choice with solid aluminum alloy construction, ease of use, portability, and price.

