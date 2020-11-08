Urbanista London review: Stylish and great sounding true-wireless earphones

There’s a first time for everything, and that includes the first time for using a specific brand earphone. Urbanista London are the first earphones I’ve tested from the company. I’ve done a lot of audio reviews but never have once even heard of this company.

The company seems to have a nice lineup and a variety of audio devices to choose from. All of the offerings from Urbanista seem to follow the same minimal design yet stylish and hip look. Read on for the full review of the Urbanista London true-wireless earphones.

Specifications

The Urbanista London has the following features and specifications:

Driver unit: 10mm

10mm Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Charging Time: 1.5h

1.5h Total playtime: 25 h

25 h Standby Time: 120h

120h Battery: 45mAh earbud.

45mAh earbud. 400mAh charging case

Working Range: 10m +

10m + Mic Distance: 0.5m

0.5m Frequency Range: 20Hz – 20KHz

20Hz – 20KHz RF Output Power: 9.00dBm

9.00dBm Impedance: 16Ω ± 15%

16Ω ± 15% Sensibility: 107+/- 3dB at 1kHz

107+/- 3dB at 1kHz SNR: 91dB

91dB Audio Codec: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP Active Noise Cancelling

Ambient Sound Mode

In-ear Detection

Total Playtime: 25 hours

25 hours 5 hours per charge

Slim charging case with 4 charges

Wireless charging

Stereo phone calls

Bluetooth version 5.0

Touch controls

Volume and music controls

Voice control (Siri, Google Now)

Compatible with Android and iOS

USB Type C

Colors: Midnight Black Rose Gold Dark Sapphire White Pearl



What’s In The Box

Urbanista London true-wireless earphones

Charging case

USB-C charging cable

3 pairs of different-sized silicone ear tips

Manuals and documentation

The White Pearl and Midnight Black colors are probably the most universal.

Design

The design of the Urbanista London is modern, minimalistic, and stylish. You could compare the overall shape and look to a certain fruit company’s own TWS earphones. While the Urbanista London do have a familiar look, they still hold their own in looks and style.

They have a short stem on them that contain mics on the ends for talk and ANC use. The Urbanista logo is on both earphones, and it doubles as the touchpoint for controls. The silicone tips are comfortable and provide a nice seal, which adds to the ANC experience.

The rest of the earphone is pretty typical in design. The case is a rounded rectangle shape and has 4 LED lights on the front to indicate the charge left. The back has the USB-C port for charging, and the inside has a reset button should you want to reset them for any reason. The case itself is a plastic material and is very lightweight.

Overall, the design is familiar but just different enough, especially with colors, to stand out from the crowd.

Very easy to use and setup

Ease of Use

Pairing the Urbanista London is pretty straightforward. Just the case and they will go into pairing mode automatically. Then head into your device’s Bluetooth settings and find them there to pair.

The stems on both earbuds have the Urbanista logo, and that’s where the touch controls are located. The touch controls are pretty straightforward and consist of the following gestures:

Play/Pause: Tap on the left earbud twice

Volume Up: Tap on the right earbud once

Volume Down: Tap on the left earbud once

Answer/End Calls: Touch the left or right earbud twice

Siri: Touch the right earbud twice

ANC On/Off: Touch and hold the right earbud for 2-seconds

Ambient Voice On/Off: Touch and hold the left earbud for 2-seconds

Overall, these earbuds are super simple to use, easy to setup, and easy to operate.

Sound

I was pleasantly surprised at the soundstage of the Urbanista London TWS earphones. I was expecting a bass-heavy EQ but found that these were fairly neutral in sound. I prefer a nice neutral soundstage with a slight bump in the bass frequencies. I feel these earphones did a good job of producing accurate and clear sound.

The ANC feature is great to have, as well. It’s not the best ANC I’ve used on earphones, but it’s good enough, and the seal the ear tips create gives an added sense of closing outside noise out. These earphones also have an ambient sound mode, which allows you to listen to your music but still hear your surroundings. This isn’t a feature I use at all, but it’s probably handy when you’re in an office or riding your bike.

Overall, the sound is excellent, and it surprised me. The soundstage is neutral and well balanced, and the ANC works fairly well.

Reception/Call Quality

Bluetooth reception and call quality were perfectly fine on the Urbanista London TWS earphones. No complaints whatsoever and very straightforward.

With the charging case, you can expect up to 25-hours of battery life.

Battery Life

Urbanista says you should get 5-hours per charge on these earphones, and that is generally accurate. It all depends on how loud your music is and how far your device is from the earphones. So, battery life will vary from user to user.

With the charging case, you can expect up to 25-hours of battery life. This is a pretty decent amount of battery life. I will say that the case here is a bit smaller than some others I’ve used, as are the earphones. Other earphones have better battery life, but most of that is due to size and the battery’s size in each brand.

Overall, battery life is good here, given the size of these. It would have been nice to see 7-8 hours, but you give up some battery for these earbuds’ size and weight.

Price/Value

The retail price of the Urbanista London is US$149, and that’s a pretty great price for ANC earphones. At the time of this review, you can find them on sale on Amazon and other online retailers for US$99, and that’s a great deal.

Wrap Up

The Urbanista London are geared to the crowd that like style added in with good sound. I’d say these are a fashion earbud, and they certainly have a great look to them. As for sound, they an excellent job in that department too. The ANC works fairly well, and I think many people will enjoy these as an option for TWS earphones.

