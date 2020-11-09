EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 power bank review: 3 ways to charge for a good price

EXCITURS offers various power banks for purchase, and its NitroCharge 30 Power Bank is the latest to its line up. This latest device is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and it offers up some decent specifications and features.

The NitroCharge 30 has a 10,000mAh battery, 3-in-1 charging, wireless charging, QC 3.0 up to 30W, and more. Check out our full review below.

Editors Note: The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 we received for review is a pre-production unit. Not all features may be present, and production units may differ from what our review has covered.

Specifications:

Battery 10,000mAh Li-Polymer Output Port x1 USB-C, x1 USB-A, x1 wireless charging USB-C Output (PD 30W) Power Delivery (PD 3.0) 30W Samsung PPS 33W USB-A Output (QC 3.0) QC 3.0 18W Total Multi-Charging Output Total 30W USB-C Input PD 30W Size 5.5″ x 3.0″ x 0.7″ / 141 x 76 x 18mm Weight 259g / 0.57lb

What’s in the box:

EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30

USB-C to USB-C cable

x2 magnetic stickers

Phone magnet precision guide

Design

Many users who use a battery pack or power bank know the drawbacks to them. Their size and weight can be cumbersome and defeat the purpose of being mobile. Some power banks with large capacities can be too heavy to carry in a purse or backpack comfortably.

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 wants to eliminate the bulky power bank and offer a slimmer, more streamlined design.

EXCITRUS logo with icon for wireless charging on front face

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 measures 5.5″ x 3.0″ x 0.7″ (141 x 76 x 18mm) and a weighs only 0.57lb (259g). Right off the bat, that’s already smaller than the huge battery back I carry with me all the time. The front faceplate is made out of premium fabric that has been coated to be water-repelling, all while giving you a good grip while you’re on the go.

On the top, you’ll see EXCITRUS’s logo on the bottom right with a “+” in the middle for wireless charging. The ring around the middle is glossy plastic, and here is where you’ll find the USB-A and USB-C ports. There is also a small LED display, which shows the battery percentage.

The back of the EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 is fairly nondescript. The same fabric that is wrapped around the front is here as well. Overall, the entire design is clean and sleek, and its size makes it a great candidate for the mobile user.

Ease of Use

Power banks aren’t complicated devices, I think most users can figure out how they operate. There are three methods of charging your devices with the EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30:

USB-A

USB-C

Wireless charging

EXCITRUS includes a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, which is super convenient. Two magnets help keep your device secure, should you decide to use the wireless charging method.

USB A and Type-C ports with LED showing battery life left.

Overall, using the EXCITRUS’s NitroCharge 30 is dead simple and does what it’s designed to do.

Performance

In my experience, the performance of the NitroCharge 30 seemed to be spot on. It charged every device I threw at it, including fast-charging smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 XL, two iPhones, the 2020 SE, and XR.

Some devices I tested with the NitroCharge 30 seemed to charge slower than others. The Samsung Galaxy S10 charged slowly even with fast-charging enabled in settings and on the power bank. In a 30-minute time span, my S10 went from 15% to 32%, with the NitroCharge 30 going from 100% full charge to 89%

Of course, that may not seem all that bad, but in 30 minutes with a normal stock wall charger with less power output of this power bank, the battery life would be higher. Charging the second time around seemed to go by a bit faster.

Clicky power button for turning on the charger.

The Type-C port is 30W, which will charge your devices much faster, so if you’re in a hurry, this will work best. Unfortunately, the drawback is, you’ll need to have a USB-C cable to do that.

As for wireless charging, it offers 10W when charging, that enough to charge a device but still not the fastest we’ve seen. Wireless charging and using your device simultaneously works, but it does charge slower as you’re using the device at the same time. I noticed this when I tried to play a quick game while wirelessly charging.

A great feature the NitroCharge 30 comes with is the ability to charge three devices at once. As much as I don’t recommend it, it does work. Too much power is drained and will end up killing the battery faster than you’d like.

Battery Life

The NitroCharge 30 comes with a 10,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that should be able to get you two, if not two, and a half charges depending on the battery size of the device you’re charging. By the time I fully charged my main device (Galaxy S10), there’s still about 15-20% battery life left in the charger after the second time charging.

EXCITRUS claims you can charge the NitroCharge 30 up to 70% in an hour with the Type-C input port. All that is true, but to get it fully charged, you’re looking at about another 30 minutes. An hour and a half isn’t too bad since other chargers could take longer with the same battery capacity.

Price

Currently, EXCITRUS is offering the NitroCharge 30 Power Bank for US$50 on Kickstarter for pre-order at the time of this review. Considering it has a 10,000mAh battery, up to 30W charging, and can charge three different ways, US$50 is fairly reasonable.

Wrap Up

Alright, so the final verdict is the EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 is worth ordering. The design complements the 10,000mAh battery, which complements the US$50 price tag. Definitely pick one up for yourself if you need a new power bank. The only thing I wish was it came with a higher milliamp rating, but I’m not going to complain that much for the price you’re paying since other power banks with higher batteries may cost more.

