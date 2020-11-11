10 of the best indoor/outdoor speakers of 2020

The speaker market today has something to appeal to every kind of buyer. If you’re looking for something versatile, indoor/outdoor speakers are an excellent choice. You have a lot of options when it comes to these sound systems, too.

Whether you’re a full-blown audiophile or want your music louder, you can find something out there to suit your needs. Here’s a list of the 10 best indoor/outdoor speakers of the year for all budgets and interests.

1. Polk Audio Atrium 4

It’s hard to beat the Polk Audio Atrium 4 when it comes to outdoor speakers. At $150, the pair won’t break the bank, and you get a lot of sound for the money. Despite its relatively compact size, the Atrium 4 delivers crisp sound even at high volumes.

The Atrium 4 is also about as rugged as they come and can withstand extreme temperatures and rain. Even better, setting these speakers up is relatively straightforward since they come with a user-friendly mounting system.

While they may not deliver the same bass response as other options, these are some of the best speakers around.

2. Bose 251 Environmental Outdoor Speakers

Bose has a reputation for excellence in the audio world, and the 251 Environmental Outdoor Speakers are no exception. These sleek, wall-mounted speakers look great indoors and outdoors and have the audio quality to match. With a price tag of almost $400, they’re not the cheapest pair, but you get what you pay for.

The 251s boast deep bass and crisp notes that come through at any volume. You won’t find many similarly sized speakers that offer the same range. They’re also easy to set up and, as you’d expect, fully weather-proof.

3. Klipsch AW-650

Sometimes you want something bigger. If that’s the case, look no further than the Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor speakers. “Subtle” is not a word these speakers understand, and that comes in handy for an outdoor sound system.

These speakers are near-invincible and can handle all the volume you throw at them. Their price tag of almost $600 is as hefty as the 9-pound speakers themselves, but they’re a high-quality pair. You also get a five-year warranty with that price.

4. Audiopipe ODP-423BK

If you want something more budget-friendly, the Audiopipe ODP-423BK Indoor/Outdoor Weatherproof Loudspeakers are an excellent choice. At just $90, these are some of the most affordable speakers on this list. Don’t let that low price make you think you’re getting subpar quality, though.

The ODP-423BKs deliver top-shelf sound and feature LED lights that match your music. They also come with a UV-resistant housing and anti-corrosive, water-resistant grilles. These speakers prove that you don’t have to break the bank to get some excellent performance.

5. Yamaha NS-AW150

The Yamaha NS-AW150 Indoor/Outdoor Speakers are another great budget pick. With a suggested price of around $100, these aren’t as affordable as the Audiopipes, but they’re close. These two-way speakers also deliver some impressive audio for the price.

You won’t get as full a range as some more expensive options, but the quality is surprisingly good. The grilles are removable but watertight, giving them some flexibility. Whether you want to use them indoors or outdoors, these deliver a lot of value for your money.

6. Dual Electronics LU53PB

At $60, the Dual Electronics LU53PB outdoor/indoor speakers are the cheapest on this list. These are a higher wattage than the Yamaha NS-AW150s but aren’t always as crisp. Still, they offer solid audio quality and a lot of volume for their size.

The LU53PBs also come with various mounting options, making them a versatile choice. A UV-protective coating ensures that the electronics stay safe no matter how much sunlight you expose them to. You’d have a hard time finding a better pair around the same price.

7. JBL Control X

JBL made their name with portable speakers, and the Control X Indoor/Outdoor Speakers offer the same quality they’ve become known for. They feature a sleek, compact design that will fit into any outdoor or indoor setting. Their 5.25-inch woofers deliver a surprising range for their size, too.

JBL designed the Control X speakers to integrate into virtually any existing audio system. If you’re looking for something to complement your current setup, these could be it. Their $250 price tag isn’t cheap by any means, but it’s fair.

8. Sonos Move

You can’t talk about indoor/outdoor speakers without mentioning at least one portable option. As far as that goes, the Sonos Move smart speaker is your best bet. Not only is it portable, but it’s also smart, supporting both Alexa and Google Assistant.

For a portable speaker, the Sonos Move has excellent audio quality and impressive battery life. It also features Sonos’ TruePlay technology, which automatically adjusts playback depending on the surroundings. You can find cheaper portable speakers than this $400 option, but not with the same functionality.

9. Definitive Technology AW6500

The Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker works great in both indoor and outdoor settings, but it truly shines outside. The three-way wall-mounted speaker delivers top-notch sound distribution and quality. Its unique mounting bracket also allows you to position it any way you could want.

The AW6500’s bass comes from a separate driver, not from the woofer like some other options here. This design allows it to deliver louder, clearer bass without distorting the rest of the sound. The only reason it’s this low on the list is because it doesn’t come in a pair, which can hurt at $250 a speaker.

10. Sonos Outdoor Speakers

If money is no object, the Sonos Outdoor Speakers may catch your eye. These speakers are a collaboration between Sonos and Sonance, featuring the latter’s expertise in outdoor technology. A high-end 6.5-inch woofer in each speaker delivers some of the best audio you’ll find in an outdoor sound system.

These feature incredible sound quality, but their price keeps them from landing higher on this list. You’ll pay a whopping $765 for the pair, and you’ll need a Sonos Amp to get the full experience.

There’s a Speaker out There for Everybody

No matter your outdoor setup, sound requirements or budget, you can find something on this list that suits you. You don’t need to make a sacrifice in any department to find a speaker that fits your needs. 2020 may have been a challenging year, but it’s an excellent one for sound systems!

