Halo: MCC now Xbox Series X|S optimized

While there were a number of Xbox games optimized for the Series X|S at launch, there are plenty more that will be getting optimized over the next little while. The latest of these is Halo: MCC.

In a nutshell, the Xbox Series X|S optimizations include:

120 FPS in Campaign and Multiplayer on both Xbox Series X and Series S

4K Resolution on Xbox Series X

1080p Resolution on Xbox Series S

Improved Split-Screen Play

Adjustable FOV

Of course, you’ll need a compatible display for the higher resolution and framerates. If you have the game installed on a next-gen Xbox console, it will update the next time you launch it.

In addition, 343 Industries also announced that Halo 4 is now available on PC. You can play it with your Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription or purchase it from the Microsoft Store or Steam.

In Halo 4, humanity’s threat of extinction at the hands of the Covenant has been avoided, but things have gone from bad to worse as an ancient evil awakens. Stranded and shipwrecked on an alien world, the Master Chief must find a path back home while unravelling a sinister plot hatched by the Forerunners. Step back into the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor to try and fight your way off a Forerunner world, while preventing the Didact from finishing the mission he began some 100,000 years ago; eradicating humanity.

343 Industries is also promising new features, updates, and new seasons in the coming year.

