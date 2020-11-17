House of Marley announces Champion TWS earbuds

House of Marley has been one of our favorite audio brands for a while now, and today, they announced and added to its TWS earbuds. House of Marley has always been an eco-friendly company, and its latest Champion TWS earbuds continue in that tradition. These earbuds are crafted using renewable bamboo, REGRIND natural fiber composite, and REGRIND recycled silicone.

With an IPX4 certified water and sweat resistance rating, Champion is designed for active lives and environments. Single-button controls on each earbud let you easily play, pause, change tracks, and take calls while on the go. These true wireless earbuds offer a battery life of 8 hours between charges and 28 hours total playtime with the case.

“This year marks the 10th Anniversary for House of Marley as an eco-minded audio maker,” explains House of Marley’s Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen. “With that, we wanted to offer a greener alternative within the under $70 category for true wireless earbuds. For the Champion, we’ve taken our popular Liberate Air and reduced the charging case by 30% to offer a sleeker, smaller design for those looking for even more portability and convenience. The result is a stylish and affordable option that answers consumer demand for more environmentally conscious products.” Continuing their commitment to reducing plastic waste, Champion follows House of Marley’s shift to 100% recyclable and plastic-free packaging. As part of a conscious effort to use FSC™ certified materials, recycled paper, and paper fiber ties instead of the plastic standard, the new packaging is addressing the need for more simple, fully-recyclable packaging within consumer electronics. Additionally, the Champion case includes a braided charging cord made of 99% postconsumer recyclable polyester, a design innovation to be reflected in future House of Marley offerings.

Champion features

Materials: Bamboo, REGRIND natural fiber composite, REGRIND recycled silicone

Easy to use single button control

IPX4 certified water and sweat-resistant design

USB-C quick charge technology (15 min = 2 hours)

Bluetooth 5.0

SKU: EM-JE131-SB

EM-JE131-SB MAP: US$69.99

Champion will be available on November 24 on House of Marley’s website and Amazon.

