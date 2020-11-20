Verizon Home LTE review: An excellent internet option for rural customers

I’m from the Chicago area, so rural living isn’t something I could identify with until now. We moved from the Chicago area to the Des Moines area, and life generally didn’t change much. Everything available in Chicago was available in Des Moines, especially fast internet. But now, we’ve chosen to move further out into a rural area where the best available internet was CenturyLink’s 15Mbps. I have to admit, living with these speeds has been a challenge, so when Verizon Home LTE became available, I jumped on it.

Verizon Home LTE is a home internet service available to rural customers only. The service isn’t available everywhere just yet, and you can find out if your area is covered on Verizon’s website. It’s important to note that this service isn’t meant for suburban or city areas; only rural areas qualify for this service. Read on for the full review of Verizon Home LTE internet, a Techaeris Editor’s Choice award winner.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

Specifications

Verizon Home LTE has the following features and specifications:

Up to 5x faster speeds than required for HD video streaming

Uses the Verizon 4G LTE network

Save more if already a Verizon customer

Simple setup through Verizon app

Monday-Sunday Verizon assistance available

What’s In The Box

Verizon Home LTE router

Power Supply

Ethernet cable (optional)

Manuals and Documentation

Design

The design of the Verizon Home LTE router is fairly nondescript. It’s a basic white box with Verizon branding on it and it is very lightweight. The back of the router has the following:

Antenna

SIM Card Slot

WAN Port

x2 LAN Ports

Power Port

Reset Button

Around the front you have only one button and some LED lights:

WPS Button

WPS LED

System LED

The router’s bottom has a nice rubber ring that works a foot to keep the router from slipping. Overall, the Verizon Home LTE router isn’t anything special to look at, but it’s not ugly. It should fit in nicely with anyone’s decor.

The router is fairly plain and nondescript.

Setup

Setup of the Verizon Home LTE router takes mere minutes. The longest part of this setup was running an ethernet cable to a Netgear 6-port switch that I set up where most of my wired gear is.

The first thing you need to do is position the router. This may take some trial and error as the Verizon signal may be stronger in some places over others. I didn’t want to place the router too far away from where we use the majority of our devices so it didn’t take long to find a spot. Here’s what Verizon suggests when positioning your Verizon Home LTE router:

Place the router in a central area.

Keep the router away from metal obstructions and away from direct sunlight.

Keep the router away from 802.11g or 20MHz only Wi-Fi devices, 2.4GHz computer peripherals, Bluetooth devices, cordless phones, transformers, heavy-duty motors, fluorescent lights, microwave ovens, refrigerators, and other industrial equipment to prevent signal interference or loss.

Once you have the router in position, you can visit the Verizon site for set up instructions or scan the QR code on the box. I used my iPhone 12 Pro Max to visit the URL, and it immediately opened the Verizon app and launched the setup.

The Verizon app gives you step-by-step instruction and they are very simple to follow. It took all of 5-minutes to finish setup. Once you’re setup, you can start using your new service, that easy.

Overall, Verizon Home LTE, along with the router, is straightforward to set up and use.

Performance

Once you get through setup, you will have two different networks. One uses Verizon’s 4G LTE, and the other uses Verizon’s 5G network. I found that both networks provided the same download speeds, and one was not better than the other, at least in my area. That could be different in the area you install your internet.

Previously, the only provider available in our area was CenturyLink. The only available speed on CenturyLink was 15Mbps download, and I was lucky ever to get that speed. My CenturyLink speeds were more in the range of 8-13Mbps. The upload speeds were horrid on CenturyLink, less than 1Mbps.

Verizon Home LTE promises 25Mbps download with bursts of up to 50Mbps. I have been using Verizon Home LTE for 3-days now, and I am consistently getting download speeds of 30-45Mbps easily. That’s both on wired and wireless. Now, that’s not mindblowing if you’re in the city or suburbs. I mean, I was getting an 800Mbps download when we lived in Des Moines, so 30-45Mbps is paltry. But, when your options are limited in these rural areas, this is very impressive.

The difference is astonishing and most welcomed in our rural area. We are consistently getting 30-45Mbps download and sometimes even up to 60Mbps.

The download speeds on Verizon have allowed me to add more devices to the network. The upload speeds will also allow me to upload 4K YouTube videos faster. On CenturyLink, a 10-minute 4K video would take over 24-hours to upload.

Overall, the performance of Verizon Home LTE is excellent and is sure to be a hit with rural users.

Price/Value

Verizon is charging US$60 a month for this new service, and if you’re already a Verizon Wireless customer and use Auto-Pay, you can get this for US$40 a month. We were paying CenturyLink US$65 a month for a 15Mbps download. We are now paying US$40 a month for better speeds. The value is undeniable in our case.

Wrap Up

Verizon Home LTE may not be available in your area, and if it is, it may or may not work as well as it does in my area. Given that we’re only able to get one service out here, and a crappy one at that, this service is a godsend. While I will always miss my Gigabit speeds, what Verizon is offering here for rural users is excellent. Verizon offers a 14-day trial period if you want to try it out first and see if it works for you. There may be a restocking fee if you send the router back and cancel.

Verizon Home LTE is a solid alternative for rural users, and we recommend you at least look into it.

