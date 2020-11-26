Infographic: Tips for effective email marketing

Email is a staple in marketing, providing many experts with a primary means of communication with their clientele. In a recent study, 90% of marketing pros named email as their top metric for measuring content performance, and 87% said email is one of the top free methods they have to distribute organic content. However, just 21.33% of marketing emails are opened by recipients. Just 13.5% of marketing emails are marked as spam, but only 2.62% of marketing email recipients on links “for more.” In other words, readers are more uninterested than unapproachable.

To achieve noteworthy marketing, it’s important experts know how to boost email open rates, click rates, and avoid spam complaints. Of course, this can be done by replacing irrelevant and uninteresting subject lines or segmenting contacts to ensure subscribers receive relevant content, but turning to technology may prove more beneficial.

Platforms like Constant Contact, Drip, SendinBlue, Aweber, Mailchimp, and ConvertKit can help marketers achieve their high-level goals while still ensuring a high level of personability in their approaches. These programs all have integration features and a well-balanced blend of automation, line segmentation, and mobile optimization to make email marketing a breeze for even a beginner.

For example, ConvertKit has over 80 application integrations and can advance segmentation according to customer interests. On top of that, CovertKit is packed with easy-to-use visual automation tools.

Drip offers similar advanced automation (with customizable workflows) and customizable tracking and reporting dashboards. Moreover, Drip offers occasional webinars and automation training sessions to keep your skills sharp.

Regardless of the platform you decide to invest in; there are a few features and services to look for. As previously mentioned, app integrations are one. Any email marketing platform should offer built-in integrations to customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, as well as WordPress.

More along these lines, your email marketing service should be optimized for mobile use. A mobile-friendly site can make editing, reporting, and emailing easier. With that, keep an eye peeled for services offering email template features.

Also previously mentioned was automation. This can be even the simplest forms of artificially intelligent assistance. For example, email autoresponders, delayed/scheduled send, follow-up reminders, and more.

You’ll also want to look for any services smart enough to segment your contacts. As a rule of thumb, you’ll want to know where your contacts live (sort by geolocation) and what they like (sort by customer interests). By implementing these tips and sharpening your personability via email, you may see more success in your email marketing efforts. What have you found to be the best email options for your business?

This is a guest post written and provided by wpbeginner.