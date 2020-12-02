HyperJuice review: 100W GaN charging for your USB-C and USB-A devices

With more devices sitting on our desks every day, and many laptops taking advantage of USB Type-C charging, plug space can be an issue. Sure, you should be using a power bar, but even those fill up quickly. USB chargers with multiple ports aren’t exactly new, but the technology is evolving and changing every day.

Our HyperJuice review takes a look at the world’s first 100W USB Type-C charger that features GaN technology for faster, more efficient charging.

Specifications

The HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger has the following features and specifications:

World’s First 100W GaN Charger: Powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology

Powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology More Power, 2X Smaller: New GaN semiconductor technology is 50% smaller, charges faster, and more efficiently than traditional silicon-based chargers.

New GaN semiconductor technology is 50% smaller, charges faster, and more efficiently than traditional silicon-based chargers. 4 Quick Charging Ports 2 x USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.0, 5~15V/3A, 20V/5A (Max 100W) ports 2 x USB-A Quick Charge 3.0, , 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A 5/10/12W (Max 18W) ports

Highly Efficient: Lab-tested, industry-leading 95% power efficiency.

Lab-tested, industry-leading 95% power efficiency. Built-in Foldable Wall Plugs: Foldable plugs and no messy cables optimize portability.

Foldable plugs and no messy cables optimize portability. International Converters For Travel: Includes EU, UK, AU pin converters and worldwide universal 100V – 240V voltage so you can charge in virtually any country.

Includes EU, UK, AU pin converters and worldwide universal 100V – 240V voltage so you can charge in virtually any country. Protect Your Charger & Devices: Keep your devices safe with industry-leading over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection.

Keep your devices safe with industry-leading over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. Highly Efficient and Stays Cool: Lab-tested, industry-leading 95% power efficiency and low-temperature operation (60ºC exterior).

What’s in the box

HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger

EU/UK/AU adapters

Two carry bags

What’s included with the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger.

Design

The HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger is pretty compact for the power that it packs. Roughly the size of a credit card in height and width (3 3/8-inches by 2 3/8-inches), it is about 1 1/8-inches thick.

One one of the smaller ends is a foldable, two-pronged plug. Hyper also included EU, AU, and UK adapters, so you can take it with you if you travel. On the other end is an LED light, two USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.0 (5~15V/3A, 20V/5A — max 100W) ports, and two USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A 5/10/12W — max 18W) ports.

The HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger has foldable plugs.

The larger faces of the charger have the HyperJuice logo printed in grey. Also included are two small grey pouches, one for the HyperJuice and the other for the included adapters.

Performance

The HyperJuice charger boasts up to 100W of power delivery from its USB Type-C ports and up to 18W from its USB-A ports with its GaN technology. During testing, everything we plugged into it (including a few different smartphones, a couple of Chromebooks, a camera, earbuds, and headphones, to name a few) charged as one would expect.

The most I was able to test for power delivery was 65W, but the charger held up fine with a laptop plugged in, as well as a phone and some wireless earbuds.

Price/Value

A Kickstarter project initially and the most-funded charger when the project finished, the HyperJuice charger is now available for US$99.99. Since then, a few others have come out, which can be had for around $60. As such, the HyperJuice is a bit more expensive, but it does feel solid, works as expected, and even includes universal adapters for travellers.

Charge or power up to four devices with the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking to save some space on your wall outlet or power bar, the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger offers up four ports with power delivery and decent output.

