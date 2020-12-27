Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into January 2021!
Now Playing on Plex: January 2021
- 13
- 30 Days of Night
- The 6th Day
- American: The Bill Hicks Story
- American Heist
- American Pastoral
- Barefoot
- Blair Witch
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- The Brothers Bloom
- Catch 44
- Cell
- Centurion
- Cooties
- The Cotton Club
- Dark Crimes
- Draft Day
- Edison
- Endless Love
- Evil Dead
- Extraction
- The Family Fang
- Films of Fury: The King Fu Movie Movie
- Future World
- Goon
- Gridlocked
- I Am Not Your Negro
- I, Frankenstein
- I’m Still Here
- In the Blood
- Insomnia
- I Spy
- Kicking & Screaming
- Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
- The Last Witch Hunter
- The Legend of Hercules
- Life Before Her Eyes
- Maggie
- Mr. Church
- New in Town
- The Perfect Host
- Reasonable Doubt
- Setup
- Shattered
- Skiptrace
- Solace
- Stronger
- Traitor
- The Two Faces of January
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
- Vengeance: A Love Story
Still Streaming On Plex
- 22 Bullets
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Most Wanted Man
- The Adventures of Tintin
- After.Life
- Andromeda
- Babel
- Battle Royale
- Bernie
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Blue Chips
- Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown
- Bug
- Cajun Pawn Stars
- Candy
- Casa De Mi Padre
- Child 44
- Corporate Animals
- The Crazies
- Cube
- The Dead Zone
- Deadfall
- The Descent
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Dinotopia
- Dog the Bounty Hunter
- Dr. T and the Women
- The Dresden Files
- Drinking Buddies
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
- Earth: Final Conflict
- Empire State
- Europa Report
- Eye See You
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- Filth
- Fire with Fire
- Flawless
- Flyboys
- Frailty
- Frank
- Freeway
- Gene Simmons Family Jewels
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Ghost in the Shell
- The Ghost Writer
- Gigantic
- Ginger Snaps
- Going Overboard
- Gracepoint
- Grand Isle
- Hard Candy
- Haywire
- Hesher
- Hey Arnold
- Highlander
- Highlander: The Series
- Hot Rod
- The Hunt
- I Spit on Your Grave
- The Illusionist
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- Journey to the West
- Ju-on: The Grudge
- Kickboxer
- King of New York
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Pains
- The Last Days on Mars
- The Limey
- Lionheart
- Little Dorrit
- The Man from Earth
- Melancholia
- MI-5: The Greater Good
- Mortdecai
- Mother
- Mr. Nobody
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- The Naked Gun 2-1/2
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The New Daughter
- On Golden Pond
- The Proposition
- Red Lights
- Serena
- Shaun the Sheep
- Short Term 12
- Silent Rage
- Spides
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Trailer Park Boys
- Train to Busan
- True Grit
- V/H/S
- The Voices
- The Way of the Gun
- Zodiac
Catch Before it Leaves this Month
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 10 Years
- A.A. Artificial Intelligence
- Almost Famous
- Attack the Block
- Beowulf
- Bewitched
- Blood and Bone
- Carnage
- Dear White People
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Ender’s Game
- Final Fantasy VII Advent Children
- Freedom Writers
- How I Live Now
- Kingpin
- Laurel Canyon
- Lord of War
- Miles Ahead
- Minority Report
- Morning Glory
- Narc
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Dance
- Seeking Justice
- Silent Hill
- Spanglish
- Take Shelter
- Take this Waltz
- The Guilt Trip
- The Bad News Bears
- The Big Short
- The Eye
- The Glass Castle
- The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
- The Ring
- U-turn
- Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning
- Vanilla Sky
- Wind Chill
