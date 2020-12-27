Now playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the now playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into January 2021!

Now Playing on Plex: January 2021

13

30 Days of Night

The 6 th Day

Day American: The Bill Hicks Story

American Heist

American Pastoral

Barefoot

Blair Witch

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Brothers Bloom

Catch 44

Cell

Centurion

Cooties

The Cotton Club

Dark Crimes

Draft Day

Edison

Endless Love

Evil Dead

Extraction

The Family Fang

Films of Fury: The King Fu Movie Movie

Future World

Goon

Gridlocked

I Am Not Your Negro

I, Frankenstein

I’m Still Here

In the Blood

Insomnia

I Spy

Kicking & Screaming

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

The Last Witch Hunter

The Legend of Hercules

Life Before Her Eyes

Maggie

Mr. Church

New in Town

The Perfect Host

Reasonable Doubt

Setup

Shattered

Skiptrace

Solace

Stronger

Traitor

The Two Faces of January

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Vengeance: A Love Story

Still Streaming On Plex

22 Bullets

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Most Wanted Man

The Adventures of Tintin

After.Life

Andromeda

Babel

Battle Royale

Bernie

Better Luck Tomorrow

Blue Chips

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown

Bug

Cajun Pawn Stars

Candy

Casa De Mi Padre

Child 44

Corporate Animals

The Crazies

Cube

The Dead Zone

Deadfall

The Descent

Detachment

The Devil’s Rejects

Dinotopia

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Dr. T and the Women

The Dresden Files

Drinking Buddies

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

Earth: Final Conflict

Empire State

Europa Report

Eye See You

Falcon Rising

The Fall

Filth

Fire with Fire

Flawless

Flyboys

Frailty

Frank

Freeway

Gene Simmons Family Jewels

The Ghost and the Darkness

Ghost in the Shell

The Ghost Writer

Gigantic

Ginger Snaps

Going Overboard

Gracepoint

Grand Isle

Hard Candy

Haywire

Hesher

Hey Arnold

Highlander

Highlander: The Series

Hot Rod

The Hunt

I Spit on Your Grave

The Illusionist

The Infiltrator

Joe

Journey to the West

Ju-on: The Grudge

Kickboxer

King of New York

Knight of Cups

Labor Pains

The Last Days on Mars

The Limey

Lionheart

Little Dorrit

The Man from Earth

Melancholia

MI-5: The Greater Good

Mortdecai

Mother

Mr. Nobody

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Naked Gun 2-1/2

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The New Daughter

On Golden Pond

The Proposition

Red Lights

Serena

Shaun the Sheep

Short Term 12

Silent Rage

Spides

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trailer Park Boys

Train to Busan

True Grit

V/H/S

The Voices

The Way of the Gun

Zodiac

Catch Before it Leaves this Month

10 Cloverfield Lane

10 Years

A.A. Artificial Intelligence

Almost Famous

Attack the Block

Beowulf

Bewitched

Blood and Bone

Carnage

Dear White People

Dinner for Schmucks

Ender’s Game

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children

Freedom Writers

How I Live Now

Kingpin

Laurel Canyon

Lord of War

Miles Ahead

Minority Report

Morning Glory

Narc

Rugrats Go Wild

School Dance

Seeking Justice

Silent Hill

Spanglish

Take Shelter

Take this Waltz

The Guilt Trip

The Bad News Bears

The Big Short

The Eye

The Glass Castle

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc

The Ring

U-turn

Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning

Vanilla Sky

Wind Chill

What do you think of the now playing on Plex list for December 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.