[CES 2021] Urbanista announces Miami wireless noise cancelling headphones

Urbanista is a Swedish lifestyle audio brand that makes some of the best and most minimalistic headphones on the market. The latest offering from Urbanista is its wireless noise cancelling headphones dubbed Miami. The company’s minimalist design language carries over to the listening experience providing a way to block out the outside world with its noise cancelling feature.

Here’s a bit of what the Urbanista press release had to say about Miami:

Go on a sound journey with the all-new Urbanista Miami headphones offering up to 50 hours of non-stop playtime, and up to 40 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mode on. Miami headphones are designed to deliver a crisp, immersive audio experience. With the ANC feature, at the press of a button you are able to completely switch off the outside world and block out background noise so you can stay focused with no unwanted interruptions. Otherwise, switch to Miami’s built-in Ambient Sound Mode which uses advanced technology to filter in important outside noises without disturbing your flow. Perfect for when you’re on the go but need to stay aware of your surrounding environment. Axel Grell, the Acoustical Engineer who developed the sound design for Urbanista Miami, comments: “The Urbanista Miami headphone is designed to transport the emotions in your music, right to your soul. With a warm contoured bass that extends to ultra-low frequencies, clean mids and highs; Miami provides a stunning, crisp sound experience whether you choose Active Noise Cancelling, Default or Ambient Sound Mode.”

Urbanista Miami Key Features

Active Noise Cancelling

Ambient Sound Mode

50hrs+ total playtime

Operating time with ANC on: 40hrs

On-Ear detection

Type C Charging

Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible with iOS and Android

Google Assistant

Urbanista Miami headphones have on-ear detection technology that is programmed to pause when the sensors detect that you remove the headphones from your head and restart when they are put back in place – without the need to press pause or play. Miami lets you effortlessly switch between your iOS and Android devices, connecting automatically via Bluetooth 5.0. The sleek headphones are adjustable for a custom fit and the smooth cushioned shells sit snugly for comfortable all-day listening. For convenience, the package includes a hard travel case, an AUX cable, an airline adapter and a USB Type C charging cable.

What do you think of Urbanista Miami? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.