[CES 2021] Lenovo IdeaPad upgraded with PRO and 5G models

The Lenovo IdeaPad is getting a few new models, including one with 5G on board for faster connectivity when on the go. Unfortunately, many of them will not be available in the U.S. but will be in other select markets. Let’s see what Lenovo has to say about the new products.
Lenovo IdeaPad 5G 14″
The first mainstream 5G laptop in the industry, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is meant to go places. This 14″ laptop features 5G or LTE connectivity, a thin & light design, and all-day battery life. Use it wherever there’s a cellular signal, leave your charger behind, and enjoy its FHD display and user-facing speakers.
Key features of the IdeaPad 5G and 4G LTE include:
- Gives users the freedom to relax or roam untethered
- Weighs less than 2.6lbs
- 14″ display with an FHD (1920x1080p) resolution covering 100% sRGB
- Instant-on feature
- 2W front-facing Dolby Audio speakers
Specifications include:
|Processor
|• Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM SC8180X (LTE)
• Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM SC8180XP (5G)
|Display
|14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 16:9, 100% sRGB, 300 nits
|Graphics
|Integrated Graphics; Qualcomm® Adreno 680
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|256/512GB PCIe M.2 2280 SSD
|Camera
|720p IR RGB Camera, Dual-Array Microphone
|Audio
|2x 2W Speakers with Dolby AudioTM (User-facing)
|Battery
|Up to 20 Hours (51WHr) (1080p Video Playback)
|WWAN
|GRC2 (LTE) / 5G Module (sub 6)
|WLAN & Bluetooth Combo
|2×2 WiFi 5 (802.11 ac) + Bluetooth® Combo (integrated)
|Input/Output Ports
|2x Type-C (USB 3.22 Gen 1, PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2)
1x Type-A (USB 3.22 Gen 1 always-on)
1x Audio Jack
1x SIM Card Holder
|Bezels
|5.9mm (sides), 9mm (top), 10mm (bottom)
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home
|Preloaded Software
|Microsoft Office, Lenovo Vantage
|Color
|Light Silver
|Dimensions
|321.7 x 207 x 14.9mm (12.66 x 8.15 x 0.59″)
|Weight
|Less than 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro is engineered for cord-cutters and entertainers who want mind-blowing visuals and powerful performance. Fueled by up to an 11th Generation Intel® Core processor, its
up-to-QHD display explodes with color. Plus, you can count on the bouncier feel of soft-landing switches via the improved keyboard precisely engineered for tactile control and keying accuracy with optional backlighting.
Key features of the IdeapPad 5i Pro include:
- Up-to-11th Generation Intel® Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA® MX450 graphics
- 2.5K, 16:10, 350 or 400 nits brightness display with 90%+ AAR and 100% sRGB color gamut
- Long battery life with 15-minute quick charge for 2 hours
- Tactile touch keyboard
- Instant-on feature
- Dual Dolby Atmos speakers
- Quiet fan to optimize cooling and airflow
Specifications include:
|IdeaPad 5 Pro 14 (TL-6)
|IdeaPad 5 Pro 16 (HU-6)
|Processor
|Up to 11th Generation Intel® Core i7
|Display
|• 14″ 2.5K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, TUV cert., 90 Hz, 16:10
• 14″ 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, TUV cert., 60 Hz, 16:10
|• 16″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 350 nits, 100% sRGB, 120 Hz, 16:10
• 16″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 350 nits, 100% sRGB, 60 Hz, 16:10
|Graphics
|• Dis: Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450
• UMA: Integrated with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450
|Memory
|8/16GB DDR4 Dual Channel
|Storage
|256/512/1 TB SSD
|Camera
|IR Camera + TOF
|Audio
|2x 2W Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|• MobileMark® 2018: Up to 10 Hours
• 1080p Video Playback: Up to 15 Hours
• Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min. @ 2 Hours
|• MobileMark® 2018: Up to 9 Hours
• 1080p Video Playback: Up to 13 Hours
• Rapid Charge Express: 15 min. @ 3 Hours
|WLAN
|Up to WiFi 6 (2×2 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Input/Output
|1x USB Type-C (full-function)
1x USB Type-C (PD + USB 2.04)
2x USB 3.1 Gen 15 Type-A
HDMI 1.4b
SD Card Reader
Audio Jack
|1x USB Type-C (full-function +
Thunderbolt 4.0)
1x USB Type-C (PD + USB 2.0)
2x USB 3.1 Gen 14 Type-A
HDMI 1.4b
SD Card Reader
Audio Jack
|Bezels
|3.9mm (sides), 8.5mm (top), 9.85mm (bottom)
|3.2mm (sides), 7.25mm (top), 10.25mm (bottom)
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home
|Preloaded Software
|McAfee LiveSafe, Microsoft Office, Lenovo Utility, Lenovo Vantage, Alexa
|Colors
|Cloud Grey, Storm Grey
|Dimensions
|312.21 x 221 x 15.95-17.9mm (12.3 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7″)
|356 x 251 x 16.9–18.4mm (14.01 x 9.9 x 0.66–0.72″)
|Weight
|Starting at ~1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Starting at 2 kg (4.4 lbs)
Pricing and availability
Pricing and availability for the new Lenovo IdeaPad models include:
- IdeaPad 5G 14” is available in select markets, (not in the U.S.). Pricing will vary per market.
- IdeaPad 5 Pro 16” AMD laptop starts at $1149.99 and is to be available starting May 2021.
- IdeaPad 5 Pro 14” AMD laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021, starts at €799.00
- IdeaPad 5i Pro 16” Intel laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021, starts at €899
- IdeaPad 5i Pro 14” Intel laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021 starts at €699
What do you think of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G and 5i PRO models? Will you be picking one up once they’re released? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!