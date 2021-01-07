[CES 2021] Lenovo IdeaPad upgraded with PRO and 5G models

The Lenovo IdeaPad is getting a few new models, including one with 5G on board for faster connectivity when on the go. Unfortunately, many of them will not be available in the U.S. but will be in other select markets. Let’s see what Lenovo has to say about the new products.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G 14″

Front and side views of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G.

The first mainstream 5G laptop in the industry, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is meant to go places. This 14″ laptop features 5G or LTE connectivity, a thin & light design, and all-day battery life. Use it wherever there’s a cellular signal, leave your charger behind, and enjoy its FHD display and user-facing speakers.

Key features of the IdeaPad 5G and 4G LTE include:

Gives users the freedom to relax or roam untethered

Weighs less than 2.6lbs

14″ display with an FHD (1920x1080p) resolution covering 100% sRGB

Instant-on feature

2W front-facing Dolby Audio speakers

Specifications include:

Processor • Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM SC8180X (LTE)

• Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM SC8180XP (5G) Display 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, 16:9, 100% sRGB, 300 nits Graphics Integrated Graphics; Qualcomm® Adreno 680 Memory 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256/512GB PCIe M.2 2280 SSD Camera 720p IR RGB Camera, Dual-Array Microphone Audio 2x 2W Speakers with Dolby AudioTM (User-facing) Battery Up to 20 Hours (51WHr) (1080p Video Playback) WWAN GRC2 (LTE) / 5G Module (sub 6) WLAN & Bluetooth Combo 2×2 WiFi 5 (802.11 ac) + Bluetooth® Combo (integrated) Input/Output Ports 2x Type-C (USB 3.22 Gen 1, PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.2)

1x Type-A (USB 3.22 Gen 1 always-on)

1x Audio Jack

1x SIM Card Holder Bezels 5.9mm (sides), 9mm (top), 10mm (bottom) Operating System Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home Preloaded Software Microsoft Office, Lenovo Vantage Color Light Silver Dimensions 321.7 x 207 x 14.9mm (12.66 x 8.15 x 0.59″) Weight Less than 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs)

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro 14 (left) and 16 in Cloud Grey and Storm Grey.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro is engineered for cord-cutters and entertainers who want mind-blowing visuals and powerful performance. Fueled by up to an 11th Generation Intel® Core processor, its

up-to-QHD display explodes with color. Plus, you can count on the bouncier feel of soft-landing switches via the improved keyboard precisely engineered for tactile control and keying accuracy with optional backlighting.

Key features of the IdeapPad 5i Pro include:

Up-to-11th Generation Intel® Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA® MX450 graphics

2.5K, 16:10, 350 or 400 nits brightness display with 90%+ AAR and 100% sRGB color gamut

Long battery life with 15-minute quick charge for 2 hours

Tactile touch keyboard

Instant-on feature

Dual Dolby Atmos speakers

Quiet fan to optimize cooling and airflow

Specifications include:

IdeaPad 5 Pro 14 (TL-6) IdeaPad 5 Pro 16 (HU-6) Processor Up to 11th Generation Intel® Core i7 Display • 14″ 2.5K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, TUV cert., 90 Hz, 16:10

• 14″ 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, TUV cert., 60 Hz, 16:10 • 16″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 350 nits, 100% sRGB, 120 Hz, 16:10

• 16″ 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 350 nits, 100% sRGB, 60 Hz, 16:10 Graphics • Dis: Up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450

• UMA: Integrated with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 Memory 8/16GB DDR4 Dual Channel Storage 256/512/1 TB SSD Camera IR Camera + TOF Audio 2x 2W Speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery • MobileMark® 2018: Up to 10 Hours

• 1080p Video Playback: Up to 15 Hours

• Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min. @ 2 Hours • MobileMark® 2018: Up to 9 Hours

• 1080p Video Playback: Up to 13 Hours

• Rapid Charge Express: 15 min. @ 3 Hours WLAN Up to WiFi 6 (2×2 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Input/Output 1x USB Type-C (full-function)

1x USB Type-C (PD + USB 2.04)

2x USB 3.1 Gen 15 Type-A

HDMI 1.4b

SD Card Reader

Audio Jack 1x USB Type-C (full-function +

Thunderbolt 4.0)

1x USB Type-C (PD + USB 2.0)

2x USB 3.1 Gen 14 Type-A

HDMI 1.4b

SD Card Reader

Audio Jack Bezels 3.9mm (sides), 8.5mm (top), 9.85mm (bottom) 3.2mm (sides), 7.25mm (top), 10.25mm (bottom) OS Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home Preloaded Software McAfee LiveSafe, Microsoft Office, Lenovo Utility, Lenovo Vantage, Alexa Colors Cloud Grey, Storm Grey Dimensions 312.21 x 221 x 15.95-17.9mm (12.3 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7″) 356 x 251 x 16.9–18.4mm (14.01 x 9.9 x 0.66–0.72″) Weight Starting at ~1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Starting at 2 kg (4.4 lbs)

Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability for the new Lenovo IdeaPad models include:

IdeaPad 5G 14” is available in select markets, (not in the U.S.). Pricing will vary per market.

IdeaPad 5 Pro 16” AMD laptop starts at $1149.99 and is to be available starting May 2021.

IdeaPad 5 Pro 14” AMD laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021, starts at €799.00

IdeaPad 5i Pro 16” Intel laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021, starts at €899

IdeaPad 5i Pro 14” Intel laptop (not in the U.S.) available in EMEA March 2021 starts at €699

What do you think of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G and 5i PRO models? Will you be picking one up once they’re released? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe — and stay tuned for the rest of our CES 2021 coverage!