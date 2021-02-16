Folding iPhone with Apple Pencil support coming in 2023?

The folding iPhone. We’ve heard the rumors ever since other manufacturers have been pushing out prototypes and actual consumer units. I think we can all agree that folding smartphones still have some growing pains to muster through. But they are the future in some form.

Samsung’s Fold series of devices is a great start, and Samsung likes to push the envelope in a public way. Apple has generally taken a less forward approach to new technology. This is why we didn’t see a folding iPhone when Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and others were all announcing their efforts.

Now, MacRumors is reporting that we’re still not going to see a folding iPhone until 2023. Apple tends to spend a lot of time attempting to “perfect” the technology before releasing it. Of course, they’re not always successful at perfecting things, even when they think they have. Here’s what MacRumors reports:

In analysis cited by investment research firm EqualOcean, spotted by iPhone in Canada, Omdia predicts that Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone in 2023. The device is said to have a display size in the range of 7.3 to 7.6-inches and feature an OLED panel. Omdia, a global communications, and digital media research organization, predicts that Apple may launch a 7.3-7.6-inch foldable OLED smartphone in 2023 and add an activity pen to its foldable iPhone. Apple Pencil support has been rumored for the iPhone intermittently for some years, but the feature has never materialized. In spite of this, there is a clearer motive behind bringing ‌Apple Pencil‌ support to a larger foldable ‌iPhone‌. With a display as large as 7.6-inches, the foldable ‌iPhone‌ would be almost as large as the iPad mini, which has a 7.9-inch display. The ‌iPad mini‌ has supported the ‌Apple Pencil‌ since 2019, so it would make sense for a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with roughly the same display size to support it too. MacRumors

While the folding iPhone is still a rumor. The chances of one actually coming are fairly high. Foldable display technology is improving, and the future of smartphones and tablets is most-likely heading that way. This means Apple is at least testing and researching the technology in preparation to move into the space.

What do you think of a folding iPhone?