The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order

Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 at CES 2021, and if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on it, well, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. But the good news is, you are now able to pre-order this device in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray starting today.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will run from February 16 – 28 on Samsung.com and Best Buy. Consumers who pre-order can earn up to $50 towards select purchases on where the pre-order was made (restrictions may apply). Consumers who also reserved on Samsung.com through February 15 are eligible for an additional $30 off select purchases (restrictions may apply).

Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available for purchase starting March 1. Consumers who buy a device from March 1 – 14 on Samsung.com or Best Buy will get up to $30 of their next purchase (restrictions may apply). Pricing has been announced as starting at US$549.99.

Here are some of the key features of this new Samsung Chromebook:

QLED display : The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the world’s first Chromebook to feature a QLED display, one of Samsung’s signature TV innovations.

: The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the world’s first Chromebook to feature a QLED display, one of Samsung’s signature TV innovations. Smart Amp sound delivers cinematic audio quality, running up to 178 percent louder than the average amplifier.

delivers cinematic audio quality, running up to 178 percent louder than the average amplifier. Dependable hardware with long-lasting battery life, intuitive keyboard, and portable, durable aluminum frame – available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray.

with long-lasting battery life, intuitive keyboard, and portable, durable aluminum frame – available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. Access to Chrome and Galaxy ecosystems provides users with the convenience of their favorite Chrome apps such as Google Assistant, Google Meet, and more, as well as seamless connectivity between Samsung devices.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 Specifications

Specifications Galaxy Chromebook 2 Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm

* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.

* Height varies depending on manufacturing process. Weight 1.23kg

* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Display 13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10110U

Intel® Celeron® 5205U

* May differ by market and product. Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3)

* May differ by market and mobile operator.

* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. Storage 64GB, 128GB

* MicroSD card sold separately. Camera 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Keyboard Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth® v5.0

* May differ by market. Battery 45.5Wh (Typical)* Based on results from internal lab tests for local video playback time conducted by Samsung. Test results are estimated values of the battery sample from a pre-release version tested under default settings (audio volume and brightness levels) without connection to Wi-Fi or mobile network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.* Adaptor is different depending on system. Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Ports USB-C® (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot* Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1 Pen sold separately.

What do you think of this new Chromebook from Samsung? Will you be buying one? Or are you passing on this? Let us know what you think on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.