HyperX’s first 60 percent keyboard available in U.S. and Canada

The smaller 60 percent keyboards are becoming more popular for gamers, computer users with compact workspaces, and even those on the move. Small and compact, they transport easier than a TKL or full-sized keyboard while offering better typing experiences than most laptops do. Announced during CES 2021, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard is now available in the U.S. and Canada.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards with features and design specifications required by gamers. Our new Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard will meet the needs of gamers looking for an even more compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard for their gaming and work from home setups.” Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is the company’s first 60 percent keyboard built with HyperX Red linear mechanical switches. Rated for 80 million keystrokes, the switches offer a more responsive switch action with a shorter actuation point and travel time. Other features of the keyboard include per-key RGB lighting, macro support, additional accessory keycaps, double shot PBT keycaps, game mode, on-board memory, 100% anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover, and a detachable USB cable.

What’s included with the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard.

Features and specifications of the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 include:

Part Number HKBO1S-RB-US/G Switch HyperX Red Switch Type Mechanical Backlight RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects Per key RGB lighting and 5 brightness levels Onboard memory 3 profiles Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode Media control Yes Game Mode Yes Operation Style Linear Operating Force 45g Actuation Point 1.8mm Total Travel Distanc 3.8mm Life Span (keystrokes) 80 million Keycaps PBT Cable 1.8m detachable, braided Compatibility Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Dimensions 296 x 105.5 x 36.9mm Weigth 781.5g

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Red switches is available for US$99.99 through the HyperX U.S. Shop and CA$139.99 in Canada through HyperX’s Canadian Shop.

What do you think about the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard? Are you going to be picking one up now that they are available in the U.S. and Canada?