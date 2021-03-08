Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Alexa & Google Home voice control

Air fryers are all the rage these days. So is adding smart controls to just about everything imaginable. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is the latest appliance to boast Alexa & Google Home voice control, an app, digital display, and more.
The T21 Smart Air Fryer is Wi-Fi enabled, with numerous smart controls that contribute to easy operation and convenient cooking. Users are able to control and schedule preparation using the free ProscenicHome app, or connect the device to a virtual assistant. The app (available to download for both iOS and Android smartphone users) can be used as a remote control, with options to start, stop and adjust the machine, without needing to be waiting around in the kitchen. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the fryer can be used via voice control – users can effortlessly schedule cooking times, select menus, monitor progress and customise recipes hands free.Prosenic press release
With its sleek and modern design, the LED touch panel adds extra convenience. The Proscenic T21 can cook up to 7 portions at once, given its 5.5L capacity, making it ideal for most families. Energy efficient, it also features an auto shut-off feature, a noise level of just 60 dB, and (as air fryers go) requires no oil.
Features and specifications of the T21 Smart Air Fryer include:
- Schedule, Menu, Keep Warm
- Pre-Heat
- Auto Shut-off
- ProscenicHome App Control
- LED Touch Control Screen
- Alexa & Google Home Voice Control Enabled
- Wi-Fi Enabled
- Online Recipes
- Non-Stick
- Dishwasher Safe & Removable Basket
- 8 Menu Presets
- 5.5L Capacity
- Programmable (Scheduled Cooking)
- Colour: Black
- Product Dimensions: 31.4 x 31.6 x 32.6 cm
- Product Weight: 5.9 kg
- Capacity: 5.5 litres
- Power/Wattage: 1700 watts
- Energy Efficiency Class: A+++
- Noise Level: 60 dB
The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is available to purchase now from Amazon.com for US$129/£129.
