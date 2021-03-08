Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Alexa & Google Home voice control

Air fryers are all the rage these days. So is adding smart controls to just about everything imaginable. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is the latest appliance to boast Alexa & Google Home voice control, an app, digital display, and more.

The T21 Smart Air Fryer is Wi-Fi enabled, with numerous smart controls that contribute to easy operation and convenient cooking. Users are able to control and schedule preparation using the free ProscenicHome app, or connect the device to a virtual assistant. The app (available to download for both iOS and Android smartphone users) can be used as a remote control, with options to start, stop and adjust the machine, without needing to be waiting around in the kitchen. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the fryer can be used via voice control – users can effortlessly schedule cooking times, select menus, monitor progress and customise recipes hands free. Prosenic press release

With its sleek and modern design, the LED touch panel adds extra convenience. The Proscenic T21 can cook up to 7 portions at once, given its 5.5L capacity, making it ideal for most families. Energy efficient, it also features an auto shut-off feature, a noise level of just 60 dB, and (as air fryers go) requires no oil.

Features and specifications of the T21 Smart Air Fryer include:

Schedule, Menu, Keep Warm

Pre-Heat

Auto Shut-off

ProscenicHome App Control

LED Touch Control Screen

Alexa & Google Home Voice Control Enabled

Wi-Fi Enabled

Online Recipes

Non-Stick

Dishwasher Safe & Removable Basket

8 Menu Presets

5.5L Capacity

Programmable (Scheduled Cooking)

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 31.4 x 31.6 x 32.6 cm

Product Weight: 5.9 kg

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Power/Wattage: 1700 watts

Energy Efficiency Class: A+++

Noise Level: 60 dB

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer.

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is available to purchase now from Amazon.com for US$129/£129.

What do you think about the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer? Would you be interested in a home appliance with Alexa & Google Home voice control? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

